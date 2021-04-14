Small increase for GIPF pensioners

14 April 2021 | Social Issues

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) announced a 3% pension benefit increase, effective 1 April 2021 for all GIPF pensioners.
In a media release, the GIPF said that it continues to provide guaranteed benefits to members. “A pension increase serves to cushion pensioners from unexpected changes in their purchasing power and hence the incessant ability to increase members’ benefits annually is driven by the fund’s collective commitment to guard and grow members’ financial security.”
David Nuyoma, GIPF CEO and Principal Officer: “In awarding a pension increase, the fund had to strike a delicate balance by considering the volatile investment returns due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the need to manage the pensioners’ expectations with regards to pension increases and to ensure that they are still able to live a decent lifestyle above inflation. The fund is happy that even during what would be termed as a difficult time, it is still able to provide pension increases above inflation.”

