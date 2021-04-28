Small increase in NamPower tariffs

Funds set aside for renewable energy

28 April 2021 | Energy

The Electricity Control Board (ECB) announced that it has approved an increase of 2.92% in the average bulk electricity tariff after an application by NamPower to review their rates.
The increase comes after a two-year period of no bulk tariff increases and is effective as from 1 July 2021.
The ECB said that NamPower had submitted an application for a bulk tariff increase of 5.8%, which is an increase from an average of N$1.6698 per kilowatt-hour to N$1.7673 per kilowatt-hour. However, following considerations that include the impact that an increase will have on the supply industry, consumers and the economy at large, the ECB approved an increase to N$1.6982 per kilowatt-hour
The approved tariff is applicable to NamPower bulk customers, namely Regional Electricity Distributors (REDs), Local Authorities, Regional Councils and mines, who will individually have to apply to the ECB for a review of their own distribution tariffs, which – if approved – will be applicable to end-consumers.
In a media release, chief executive Foibe Namene said the ECB is cognisant that the economy is still struggling. “To mitigate the impact of the tariff increase on consumers, an amount of N$35 million is allowed to be used for variable operation costs of the thermal plant by NamPower from the Long Run Marginal Cost Fund.”
This fund is intended to ensure a smooth tariff path for the future, especially when NamPower is experiencing cash flow challenges. It may also be used to cushion customers from unexpected tariff hikes or in situations where the economy is depressed, or to build new power plants.
Along with this, the ECB announced that N$500 million has been allocated from the available N$576 million Long Run Marginal Cost Fund to partially fund the construction of NamPower’s renewable energy plants.
“N$342 million has been allocated to the 20MW Solar PV plant currently under construction at Omburu, while the remaining N$158 million will be used for part funding the 50MW NamPower-owned wind plant to be procured soon,” Namene said.

Similar News

 

Fuel prices unchanged for May

28th of April 16:23 | Energy

The ministry of mines announced that fuel prices would remain unchanged for the month of May.This is mainly thanks to a stabilisation of oil prices...

Mega Solar on the way

3 days ago - 25 April 2021 | Energy

President Biden hosted a virtual leaders’ summit on climate last week,to catalyze global ambition to address the climate crisis.The summit convened world leaders to galvanize...

Power cuts on

2 weeks ago - 12 April 2021 | Energy

As of this morning, electricity supply to both the Berseba and Witvlei town councils has been suspended, along with AgriBusDev, Congo Namibia Trading (Kombat) and...

New leadership for NAMPOA

1 month - 17 March 2021 | Energy

The voting members of the Namibia Petroleum Operators Association (NAMPOA) elected their new leadership during their annual general meeting.Leading the board is newly elected chairperson,...

Dramatic increase in fuel prices

2 months ago - 26 February 2021 | Energy

The Ministry of Mines and Energy announced that the price of both petrol and diesel will increase by 80c at 00:01 on 3 March.The new...

Which green features add value to your home?

7 months ago - 16 September 2020 | Energy

Investing in environmentally friendly enhancements for a home is not only a way to protect the environment and save on monthly energy costs, but it...

Fuel prices remain unchanged

9 months ago - 30 June 2020 | Energy

The ministry of mines and energy announced that fuel pump prices will remain unchanged at N$10.35 per litre for petrol and at N$11.13 for diesel...

Power to the people

10 months ago - 29 May 2020 | Energy

A N$15.5 million electrification project to supply power to nine informal settlements and 1 000 households over the next five years, was signed by the...

Optimism over Namibia’s energy industry

11 months ago - 18 May 2020 | Energy

With recently introduced reforms in Namibia’s renewable energy sector and the growing presence of international oil companies entering the hydrocarbons sector, the ministry of mines...

Future of Namibian energy industry in the spotlight

11 months ago - 13 May 2020 | Energy

A free webinar, The Future of the Namibian Energy Industry, is presented with the Namibianminister of mines and energy Tom Alweendo on Friday (15 May)...

Latest News

Fuel prices unchanged for May

28th of April 16:23 | Energy

The ministry of mines announced that fuel prices would remain unchanged for the month of May.This is mainly thanks to a stabilisation of oil prices...

CoW erven sale in May

14 minutes ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] total of 71 erven in Kleine Kuppe Extension 1 are up for sale for first time buyers only, by means oftender in...

Inmates have green fingers

25 minutes ago | Agriculture

Inmates at various correctional facilities countrywide, produced food worth N$19 million, home affairs deputy minister Daniel Kashikola said.He made this statement while tabling the ministry’s...

Major revamp for Katutura hospital

31 minutes ago | Health

The Ministry of Health, the Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund and Standard Bank Namibia launched the Katutura Hospital Emergency Unit renovation initiative on Tuesday.Katutura hospital...

WGCC hosts pairs qualifiers

6 hours ago | Sports

Last weekend the Windhoek Golf & Country Club (WGCC) hosted the second Windhoek Lager International Pairs Qualifiers for 2021, where on a pleasant summer’s day...

Blossom celebrates Africa

7 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Namibia’s Blossom (real name Ruusa Munalye) has made it into the Top 20 Africa Music Challenge (AMC)This comes after the AMC team held a virtual...

Fourth basketball camp another success

1 day - 27 April 2021 | Sports

The DHPS/BAS camp was held over three days – from Saturday, 24 April to Monday, 26 April, catering for 90 participants, including coaches and players.Participants...

Hafeni heading towards top soccer...

1 day - 27 April 2021 | Sports

Ramblers Soccer Academy through its sponsorship with the Ohlthaver & List Group, was able to enrol Hafeni Ndeitunga, Football Coordinator of the Ramblers Academy, for...

CAs ready for the real...

1 day - 27 April 2021 | Education

Thirty-seven candidates successfully cleared the final hurdle to becoming fully-fledged Chartered Accountants in Namibia last week. They constituted 38% of candidates enrolled to write the...

Load More