Smaller groups for teaching

Learners will be divided into smaller groups for teaching when schools reopen on next week, executive director in the ministry of education, arts and culture, Sanet Steenkamp, has said.

This is part of the recently released guidelines for education staff to ensure continued learning and preparedness for the resumption of face-to-face tuition after the national lockdown.

“Learners should be divided into smaller groups for teaching. This is possible since the other classrooms for grades 4, 5, 6, 8 and 10 will be empty as they are only expected to return on 20 July 2020. The number of learners in smaller groups will depend on the classroom size and should be determined as such at each school,” Steenkamp said.

She added that current timetables should be revised and timeslots for non-promotional subjects should be replaced with promotional subjects. Before all learners return to school, the timetable should be revised to contain promotional subjects and life science only.

Teachers for grades 8 and 10 for secondary and grades 4, 5, 6 in primary school should be assigned to either invigilate groups of learners or to teach in subjects for which they are qualified.

“Schools will allocate specific sites to a specific group of learners to adhere to social distancing during break time and teachers and learners representative council members must ensure that this is being followed as they will do school ground duties at the specific sites and demarcated areas,” she said.

Steenkamp added that hostel management should ensure that dormitories are not overcrowded and regional directors should ensure that additional bunk beds and matrasses are procured for adherence to social distancing regulations.

Supervisors must also ensure that regulations put in place for the lockdown are adhered to at all schools and hostels.

The end of year assessment for all grades is tentatively scheduled to take place from 9 November until 18 December 2020. – Nampa

