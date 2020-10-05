Smart-agri practices in the online spotlight
05 October 2020 | Agriculture
With reputable Australian Soil Ecologist Dr Christine Jones as the key speaker, the event is a four-part series on transforming to smart-agriculture practices under the following themes: regenerative rangeland management for climate change adaptation; organic agriculture and nutrition, agriculture economics, business and marketing and the role of the bank in financing climate change initiatives. The Bank Windhoek Agriculture Series will be live-streamed on the Bank Windhoek Facebook and YouTube pages.
Importance
Research has found that 70%of the Namibian population directly or indirectly depends on agricultural activities for their livelihood through employment and subsistence agriculture. The sector annually contributes 3.5% to the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP). “
The agriculture sector is the biggest employer, constituting 24% of the labour force. However, being a semi-arid country, Namibia receives low rainfall with only 2% of the land receiving good rains, and others sometimes receive below-average precipitation. The below-average rainfall affects agricultural productivity and therefore threatens the 70% of the sector's sustainability.
Bank Windhoek’s Jacquiline Pack said that the bank believes in driving progress in the communities in which it operates. “The agriculture sector is a pivotal stakeholder; thus, we believe it is important to engage and have knowledge sharing sessions that contribute to progress in the agriculture sector.”
Moreover, the agriculture series aligns with both NNF and GIZ's objectives of investing, seeking sustainable solutions which benefit Namibia's agriculture sector,” Pack said.
Dr Christine Jones
Jones is an active participant and supporter of an Australian movement into a Soil Carbon Accreditation Scheme. With numerous journals and publications produced on regenerative land management techniques, Jones possesses ample knowledge of the treatment and maintenance of vast environmental resources.
She has completed a Bachelor of Science with First Class Honours from the University of New South Wales, Kensington, followed by a Doctorate of Philosophy from the University of New England, New South Wales, enabling her to be an expert in her teachings of air, land and water sciences.
During and upon completion of her notable qualifications, Jones proceeded to teach and research within the University of New South Wales, Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) Division of Textile Technology, the University of New England in Agronomy, Soil Science, and Botany, as well as, the New South Wales Department of Land and Water Conservation.
For more information, schedules and speakers, visit the Bank Windhoek Facebook Page or contact Veripura Muukua via [email protected]