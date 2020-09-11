Soap for marginalised, rural communities

New York-based charity supports Tsumkwe community

MoHSS services environmental health practitioner at Tsumkwe Tarah Shapange, assistant project coordinator for TUCSIN Leon Tsamkgao, and Gerson Kamatuka of the Office of the Vice President: Division Marginalised Communities at the GRN Disaster Risk Management Warehouse. Assistant Project Coordinator for TUCSIN Leon Tsamkgao ready to transport the donation of soap and masks to the San community in Tsumkwe. Photos contributed

Palms for Life Fund (PFL) donated 250 000 bars of soap to aid in Namibia’s efforts to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

The soap recently arrived in Namibia and is being allocated to affected and at risk communities through a coordinated effort by the Office of the Vice President: Division Marginalised Communities (OVP), the minister of gender equality, poverty eradication and social welfare (MGEPESW) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

The soap is set to be distributed over the coming weeks to towns and villages identified by MGEPESW, UNICEF and OVP as being most in need of resources to curb the spread of Covid-19. Regional staff of MGEPESW will oversee and record its distribution.

The first shipment of 6 240 bars of soap was collected by the ministry of health and social services environmental health practitioner at Tsumkwe, Tarah Shapange, and assistant project coordinator for TUCSIN, Leon Tsamkgao.

Tsumkwe has experienced two confirmed cases of Covid-19 among the San community and testing is ongoing in the area.

Shapange: “On behalf of Otjozondjupa MoHSS directorate and our partners in Tsumkwe, we would like to say thank you for this donation. It will help us to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as to control the current scabies outbreak in Tsumkwe East. We will continue raising awareness about Covid-19 prevention in the communities of Tsumkwe district”.

New York-based Palms for Life Fund, works in partnership with the government and communities to strengthen the quality of Early Childhood Development (ECD) services, for San communities. The first ECD centre was built in Otjinene and inaugurated in November 2019. This was the first of many more ECD centres that PFL will build in marginalised communities, mainly San areas of Namibia in the coming years.



Creating new bridges

The founder and director of Palms for Life Fund, Hannah Laufer-Rottman, said: "The donation of thousands of good quality bars of soap will enable many marginalised families in Namibia to access a basic product that they have often difficulties accessing. More than ever, they will have the wonderful experience that somewhere in the world, we have been thinking about them and their needs. Covid-19 has truly created new bridges of generosity and solidarity.”

“This soap distribution comes at an opportune time to benefit the most vulnerable children.” said Rachel Odede, the UNICEF Representative to Namibia. “Our message is clear – handwashing with soap is one of the important ways to curb the spread of COVID-19 and other communicable illnesses.”

The health workers also received a donation of high quality washable masks for communities in Tsumkwe from Ben Begbie-Clench, Palms for Life Fund representative in Namibia, which was matched by the Palms for Life Fund, giving a total of 300 masks as well as materials for the community sewing group to make 200 more.

