Soccer infighting continues

10 August 2020 | Sports

The Namibia Football Association (NFA) has written a letter to 16 football clubs in Namibia inviting them to apply for membership with the association to be part of the envisaged top tier league in the country.
The letter which was signed by NFA acting Secretary-General, Franco Cosmos, and seen by Nampa on Sunday, says each club who wish to be a member of the top tier club is requested to apply in writing to the NFA secretariat within 14 days.
The invited clubs are African Stars, Black Africa, Blue Waters, Citizens, Civics, Eleven Arrows, Julinho, Life Fighters, Mighty Gunners, Okahandja United, Orlando Pirates, Tigers, Tura Magic, University of Namibia (Unam) Young African and Young Brazilian.
The call for the application comes after the NFA expelled the Namibia Premier League as a member on 22 July during an extraordinary congress. The expulsion then created the need to establish a top tier league in the country and comes at a time when the NPL has registered itself with the Business and Intellectual Property Authority (BIPA) as an “association not for gain” with the aim of professionalising football in Namibia.
The aim of the registration is too administer, control, govern and regulate all professional football in Namibia in accordance with the prescripts of FIFA, CAF, NPL and Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) within the constraints of the Namibian Constitution, laws and its operational manual and any other business which may seem directly or indirectly conducive to the business.
Meanwhile, eight of the expelled NPL clubs have come out guns blazing, rejecting what they term as “unprocedural registration” of the NPL as a Section 21 Company by BIPA. The eight clubs (Blue Waters, Civics, Citizens, Julinho, Mighty Gunners, Tigers, Orlando Pirates and Young African), said the actions of “some expelled (by the NFA) characters are highly questionable”.
The clubs question how the decision to register NPL as a business entity was reached without a congress resolution, or NPL Board of Governors and/or Executive Committee consent or authorisation.
These clubs further questioned Minister of Youth Sport and National Service, Agnes Tjongarero’s motives, by accusing her of interference into football matters, saying she is intentionally bringing the game of football into disrepute.
The clubs have called on the Namibia Sports Commission to reject the application by the NPL to be registered as a football federation, saying the NFA is the only legitimate custodian of football in Namibia. – Nampa

