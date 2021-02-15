Soccer: Tom and Jerry win
15 February 2021 | Sports
The tournament, held under the auspices of the Katutura Sports Union (KASU), attracted 16 football teams and was played in the absence of spectators due to Covid-19 regulations.
In the first semi-final, Epukiro teams Red Fire and Okatuuo locked horns, with Okatuuo emerging victorious with a 2-0 score line.
In the second semi-final match, Tom and Jerry overcame Mwaala Petrus Shetuuka Football Club by a 1-0 score line.
Two first-half goals from Betuel Mungunda and Rikambura Muundjua earned Tom and Jerry a 2-0 victory over Okatuuo to be crowned Valentine's Cup winners 2021.
The champions pocketed N$6 000, a trophy, and gold medals, while Katuuo went home with N$3 000 and silver medals. As the losing semi-finalists, Red Fire and Mwaala Petrus Shetuuka Football Club each took home N$2 000.
Okatuuo's midfielder David “Katsande” Hango scooped the player of the tournament award. – Nampa