Soccer: Tom and Jerry win

Valentine's cup champions Tom and Jerry. Photo Nampa

Katutura-based football team Tom and Jerry won the annual Valentine's competition at the Khomasdal Stadium in the capital on Saturday.

The tournament, held under the auspices of the Katutura Sports Union (KASU), attracted 16 football teams and was played in the absence of spectators due to Covid-19 regulations.

In the first semi-final, Epukiro teams Red Fire and Okatuuo locked horns, with Okatuuo emerging victorious with a 2-0 score line.

In the second semi-final match, Tom and Jerry overcame Mwaala Petrus Shetuuka Football Club by a 1-0 score line.

Two first-half goals from Betuel Mungunda and Rikambura Muundjua earned Tom and Jerry a 2-0 victory over Okatuuo to be crowned Valentine's Cup winners 2021.

The champions pocketed N$6 000, a trophy, and gold medals, while Katuuo went home with N$3 000 and silver medals. As the losing semi-finalists, Red Fire and Mwaala Petrus Shetuuka Football Club each took home N$2 000.

Okatuuo's midfielder David “Katsande” Hango scooped the player of the tournament award. – Nampa



