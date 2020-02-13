Soccer trials start in Omaheke

13 February 2020 | Sports

The Omaheke region will conduct trials between Saturday and 29 February at the Desert Rollers training ground in Gobabis for all eligible players as it prepares for the annual The Namibian Newspaper Cup.
The competition to be held in the Oshana Region between 10 and 13 April at the Oshakati Independence Stadium, will see all 14 regions competing in football and netball categories.
According to chairperson of the Omaheke Cattle Country Football League, Ludwig Croocks Nunuheb, the trials are open for all players in all constituencies of the region. “The trials are for all football players within the region, depending on their talents that will determine their inclusion in the final 20-man squad. Players born from 2000 to 2004 are urged to come out in numbers as these trials will continue until 29 February, after which we will select the final 20 players we will prepare for the Newspaper Cup,” Nunuheb said.
He said the region will be unable to provide transport, accommodation and meals to players during trials and thus called on businesses and good Samaritans to assist the region in this regard. “We are asking people in the region that can assist the players, their players that will fly the Omaheke flag high at the competition in Oshakati to have decent meals during the trials. We will only be able to feed the final 20 players selected to represent the region,” he added.
Nunuheb called on all players to bring along their original identity document (ID) and full birth certificate to the trials. “We need to verify the ages of the players to cut out any age cheating, hence the request for original ID and birth certificate,” he said.
The trials will be conducted by Quinton Witbeen and Ewald Kaviromba.
Omaheke has won the competition on four occasions, a record they jointly hold with the Khomas region. They were eliminated at the semi-finals of the competition in Mariental last year by eventual winners //Kharas, who defeated them with a 2-1 margin. – Nampa

