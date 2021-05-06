Soccer: World Cup qualifiers postponed

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has postponed the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) 2022 Qatar World Cup Qualifiers that were due to be played in June 2021.

According to a statement on the CAF website on Thursday, the decision came about after considerations of the current challenges caused by Covid-19.

The statement added that the continent’s football governing body’s Emergency Committee reached the decision in consultation with FIFA after taking into consideration the disruptions caused by coronavirus.

“The qualifiers will now take place in the existing windows of September, October and November 2021, and March 2022. CAF is reassessing its protocols and processes to enhance the implementation of COVID-related protocols, including specifically focusing on pre-match testing which had been the source of some challenges in previous windows,” the statement said.

Namibia was due to play Congo-Brazzaville on 5 June at a neutral venue, before facing Togo in Lomé on 11 June 2021.

Full details on the updated match schedule will be provided in due course.



Stadium crisis

The postponement comes on the background of a stadium crisis that has gripped the continent in the run-up to the global football qualifiers.

CAF this week banned several stadiums that failed to meet minimum requirements and the situation could have seen some countries, which are participating in the second round group stages, being forced to play their home matches at neutral venues.

West African giants Senegal, Mali and others like Burkina Faso, Niger, Central African Republic, Liberia, Malawi, and Namibia do not have approved stadia.

Namibia Football Association secretary-general Franco Cosmos and president Ranga Haikali confirmed the news but could not comment further as they were busy attending a FIFA virtual workshop the whole day. – Nampa

