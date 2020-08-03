Soccer youth league off to a positive start

Action from this weekend's MTC HopSol Youth Soccer League in the capital. Photo Nampa

The MTC HopSol Soccer Youth League kicked off again this weekend, with exciting fixtures at the Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW) and Ramblers Sports Club in the capital.

After the matches at SKW on Saturday, found Collin Benjamin, said they found the going tough at the registration process but as time passed everything went according to plan. “We followed all the guidelines as set out by the Namibia Sports Commission and all relevant authorities. We did the registering of players and taking of temperature at the stadium gates, which took up time as we had queues. But I am happy that we followed the procedures which we will continue doing with all our remaining league matches,” Benjamin said.

He added that they did not allow parents to watch matches as they had to keep the numbers of people at the stadium under the required amount of 100 people.

Benjamin stated that with schools still not open, some teams did not honour their fixtures but that’s something they will have to work on with upcoming fixtures. “With the remaining games, we are now aware that some schools will not have teams. As a league we will sit and then reschedule most fixtures. No team will be forced to fulfil their fixtures if they don’t have players; this will be communicated with all teams and those available will then be scheduled to play in the remaining league fixtures,” he said.

Benjamin added they are going ahead with their selection team camp scheduled for 11 to 13 September for the u/13, u/15 and u/17 players.

Selected coaches will be at the various pitches during the league games to scout for players that will form part of the selection team camp. – Nampa

