Social media influencers sought

23 May 2021 | Technology

According to the statistical website Napoleoncat, Namibia had 782 000 Facebook users in April 2021, which account for 28.3% of its entire population, and 320 700 Instagram users, which accounted for 11.6% of the population. Individuals between the age of 25 and 34 years form the majority of these users.
To create awareness of its facilities to this age group and others, Namibia Wildlife Resort (NWR) invites social media influencers to be part of its first-ever Social Media Influencer Program from 1 July 2021 to 31 October 2021.
Over the years, NWR has seen how social media has become an essential part of how travellers decide on their next destination. For instance, if one sees a social media influencer posting about a particular destination, as an individual, it's normal to become curious about this place they are posting about.
“Therefore, we saw an opportunity to invite social media influencers through a nationwide callout for them to help us create relevant content about our facilities,” says Mufaro Nesongano, NWR Corporate Communications, Online Media and Sponsorships Manager.
“Through this program, an opportunity to showcase our lesser-known resorts will be presented. By using #NWRMoments, individuals will find all the relevant posts from the different influencers. These posts will also be available on our website. We will offer each influencer free accommodation, an opportunity to undertake an activity at our resorts, and meals for them and a partner, excluding drinks and transportation. The duration of each visit will depend on the distance of each of the places they travel to,” he said.
Social media influencers interested in partnering with NWR have until 31 May 2021 to submit a two-page proposal highlighting why they should be chosen. They will need to email their proposals to [email protected]
Each influencer will have the opportunity to visit any NWR facility with the sole aim of generating travel content for their followers as well as NWR social media followers.

Similar News

 

Collaboration is key

1 week ago - 14 May 2021 | Technology

Deputy Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Emma Theofelus has called on young women to collaborate to reach wider audience and build stronger portfolios for...

ATU, Ericsson expand Africa’s ICT space

4 weeks ago - 23 April 2021 | Technology

Namibia joined 45 other African countries and telecommunications stakeholders to launch the first set of African Telecommunications Union (ATU) spectrum recommendations that focus on transforming...

Communications Act needs amendment – CRAN

1 month - 30 March 2021 | Technology

The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) has called on lawmakers to amend the “outdated” Communications Act of 2009 in a bid to respond to...

Budding coders realise their dream

2 months ago - 22 March 2021 | Technology

DoBox in the capital, launched the CodeCave late last year, welcoming entrepreneurs, tech enthusiasts and small businesses to use its dedicated ICT space and think...

Levelling the playing field

2 months ago - 03 March 2021 | Technology

Paratus Namibia announced that it has signed its first “Fibre Open Access” agreement, onboarding Africa Online as a client.This is the first of many deals...

Waves of change

3 months ago - 17 February 2021 | Technology

Along with the news that Paratus is the landing party for the Equiano subsea cable in Namibia, the former also welcomes private licensed operator Demshi...

NWR website up again

3 months ago - 10 February 2021 | Technology

Namibia Wildlife Resorts’ Windhoek server was attacked by ransomware over the weekend, resulting in the NWR booking system – Innkeeper and its email server –...

Hommeltuie bring nuwe uitdagings vir internasionale wetgewing

3 months ago - 01 February 2021 | Technology

Waarneming met behulp van hommeltuie is vinnig besig om ’n algemene verskynsel te word. Dit het by militêre gevegte begin, maar het reeds na ander...

Exciting new opportunities for FemTech

3 months ago - 26 January 2021 | Technology

DoBox and the Embassy of France announced the launching of the FemTech project to support the development of Namibia’s Female Tech Entrepreneurs.The project responds to...

Messaging apps: What now?

4 months ago - 13 January 2021 | Technology

Windhoek • [email protected] of the popular messaging app, Whatsapp, are concerned after it was announced in December that new terms of service will be rolled...

Latest News

‘Stop with the tenders’ –...

23rd of May 15:32 | Government

City of Windhoek (CoW) Mayor, Job Amupanda said the City spends N$20 million on private security company tenders a year – a practice that should...

‘Accountability is zilch’ – Kandjeke...

23rd of May 15:24 | Education

While calls for free tertiary education have climaxed, the Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) failed to provide sufficient documentation on how it spent billions...

Social media influencers sought

23rd of May 15:09 | Technology

According to the statistical website Napoleoncat, Namibia had 782 000 Facebook users in April 2021, which account for 28.3% of its entire population, and 320...

LRON hosts epic Trophy

1 day - 21 May 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Land Rover Owners Namibia (LRON) recently hosted their second Trophy Two Rivers event, with 12 Land Rovers (two from South Africa) participating.This event alternates on...

Wheels for drought relief

2 days ago - 21 May 2021 | Disasters

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) extended its support to Namibia Drought Relief by offering its transportation services to deliver fodder to farmers across the country who...

Strengthening local food systems

2 days ago - 21 May 2021 | Local News

The Ministry of Agriculture Water and Land Reform (MAWLR) in collaboration with the government of Japan and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Namibia, officially...

Edupreneurs on the go

2 days ago - 21 May 2021 | Education

The Edupreneurs project that began at the end of March is in full swing.The project – launched by the Namibia Business Innovation Institute (NBII) in...

Futsal play-offs this weekend

2 days ago - 21 May 2021 | Sports

Teams participating in the Namibian Futsal league will compete for the play-off spots as the league reaches its final stages this weekend.Launched in April for...

Omaheke Covid testing to improve

2 days ago - 21 May 2021 | Health

The Omaheke Health Directorate will provide implementation modalities on Covid-19 testing by the private sector on behalf of the State in the region, due to...

Load More