Socks n Soup for cancer this Saturday

Sonia Kaseraera of CAN thanks Shoprite Checkers on behalf of the organisation for all the ingredients donated to make the Socks n Soup Saturday a reality. Photo contributed

It’s Socks n Soup Saturday with the Cancer Association of Namibia and MegaCentre in Kleine Kuppe this Saturday (31 July 2021) from 08:00 to noon.

Regular fundraising by CAN to sustain its operations have been severely hampered due to Covid-19, but that won’t discourage Team CAN from fulfilling the mission of hope!

Support CAN by purchasing woolly warm winter socks, funky shoelaces, fresh butternut soup, pancakes, hot dogs and freshly baked biscuits and rusks at the CAN pop-up shop at MegaCentre in Kleine Kuppe this Saturday.

Contact CAN’s Projects Coordinator, Suann van Heerden for more information at 081 141 7082.

