Some light for Havana residents

Phase 2 of Havana informal settlement’s electrification project was commissioned yesterday. Photo WE archive

Phase 2 of Havana informal settlement’s electrification project was commissioned by the minister of urban and rural development Erastus Uutoni on Wednesday.

He said this step signifies a change that will make a positive impact on the livelihoods of people.

“The lives of those living in the informal settlements in Namibia are characterised by what seems to be an idea that they have been forgotten. The future of these residents and their families is further dealt a blow by a combination of factors, the least of which is lack of land tenure security, exorbitant house prices and the visible absence on the housing markets of products designed specifically for the group of people whose incomes are super-low,” Uutoni said.

He added that many Namibians that live in shacks are faced with challenges such as lack of potable water, electricity, lack of personal and property security, poor sanitation and in some instances the non-existence of basic amenities.

Thus the provision of basic infrastructure and services remains one of government’s priorities and that through his ministry, provided N$15 million to the City of Windhoek towards capital projects for the 2019/20 financial year.

Speaking at the same event, Windhoek Mayor Fransina Kahungu said access to electricity has become a need and not a luxury anymore and that having access to electricity has become indispensable in daily lives. In this light, the municipal council is attempting to electrify as many households as possible, with the little funds at their disposal. – Nampa

