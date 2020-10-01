Some light for Havana residents

01 October 2020 | Infrastructure

Phase 2 of Havana informal settlement’s electrification project was commissioned by the minister of urban and rural development Erastus Uutoni on Wednesday.
He said this step signifies a change that will make a positive impact on the livelihoods of people.
“The lives of those living in the informal settlements in Namibia are characterised by what seems to be an idea that they have been forgotten. The future of these residents and their families is further dealt a blow by a combination of factors, the least of which is lack of land tenure security, exorbitant house prices and the visible absence on the housing markets of products designed specifically for the group of people whose incomes are super-low,” Uutoni said.
He added that many Namibians that live in shacks are faced with challenges such as lack of potable water, electricity, lack of personal and property security, poor sanitation and in some instances the non-existence of basic amenities.
Thus the provision of basic infrastructure and services remains one of government’s priorities and that through his ministry, provided N$15 million to the City of Windhoek towards capital projects for the 2019/20 financial year.
Speaking at the same event, Windhoek Mayor Fransina Kahungu said access to electricity has become a need and not a luxury anymore and that having access to electricity has become indispensable in daily lives. In this light, the municipal council is attempting to electrify as many households as possible, with the little funds at their disposal. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Informal market coming for Havana

2 weeks ago - 17 September 2020 | Infrastructure

Windhoek mayor Fransina Kahungu said the city received a pledge of N$5 million from the ministry of industrialisation, trade and SME development to help build...

Street resurfacing to begin soon

2 weeks ago - 16 September 2020 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek announced that the annual road resurfacing tender has been awarded to Tau Pele Namibia Construction, and that work would commence shortly....

‘Redistribution’ of congested informal settlements

2 weeks ago - 16 September 2020 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] informal settlements in Windhoek are to be classified as so-called “catchment areas”, in which Namibians from rural areas will initially be accommodated...

House prices soften

3 weeks ago - 08 September 2020 | Infrastructure

The second quarter FNB Residential property report highlights the fact that the House Price Index was down 2.7% from the second quarter of 2019 to...

Mayor not impressed

3 weeks ago - 04 September 2020 | Infrastructure

City of Windhoek (CoW) mayor, Fransina Kahungu has expressed her disappointment at the city’s engineering department for the manner in which water points and toilets...

Omaheke water woes addressed

4 weeks ago - 02 September 2020 | Infrastructure

A new borehole has been installed at Ozombouvapa settlement in the Epukiro Constituency under the drought relief programme, bringing relief to residents after years of...

Decongestion plan for WHK in the pipeline

1 month - 28 August 2020 | Infrastructure

The Khomas regional council and the City of Windhoek (CoW) are formulating a decongestion plan to combat the further spread of Covid-19. The plan includes...

Yellow speed cameras become white elephants

1 month - 19 August 2020 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] four years after the installation of 12 high-tech yellow pole radar traffic cameras on the B1 and B2 national roads, they remain...

City announces contractors

1 month - 16 August 2020 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek handed over the first ten sites to ten contractors to start building low cost houses as part of the Informal Settlement...

CoW cleans reservoirs

1 month - 13 August 2020 | Infrastructure

The Windhoek municipality is busy cleaning its reservoirs in and around the city, and during this process water interruptions and/or low water pressure may be...

Latest News

Gowaseb to race London Marathon...

14 hours ago | Sports

Local male wheelchair racer Roodley Gowaseb on Sunday competes in the virtual London Marathon.Gowaseb, who participates in the F53-54 and T54 categories, will compete in...

Calls for review on church...

15 hours ago | Society

The Alliance of Christian Churches of Namibia (ACCN) has called on the health ministry to review guidelines to allow churches to gather in proportion to...

Sperrgebiet wildflower guide now available...

15 hours ago | Environment

Windhoek • Antje BurkeThe south-west corner of Namibia not only harbours diamonds but something equally precious – the only large, continuous piece of the Succulent...

Support for 2021 census

16 hours ago | Local News

Old Mutual handed over a sponsorship of N$120 000 to the Namibia Statistics Agency as a means to mobilise Better Data, Better Decisions and Better...

Eiman takes reigns of DBN’s...

16 hours ago | Banking

Seasoned veteran of business finance, Robert Eiman, has taken over the reigns of the Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) SME Finance department.This move follows the...

SAIF announces new leadership

16 hours ago | Business

Marco Wenk of Namibia Breweries Limited was elected as chairperson of the Self-Regulating Alcohol Industry Forum (SAIF) during their recently held AGM. At the same...

Protest against live animal shipping...

18 hours ago | Agriculture

Windhoek • [email protected] opposition continues to grow against a proposed business plan to import as many as 125 000 live farm animals into Namibia for...

Hansen reappointed as CAN CEO

18 hours ago | Society

The Cancer Association of Namibia’s board of directors announced the reappointment of current chief executive, Rolf Hansen (pictured), for a further five-year term. Hansen has...

Some light for Havana residents

23 hours ago | Infrastructure

Phase 2 of Havana informal settlement’s electrification project was commissioned by the minister of urban and rural development Erastus Uutoni on Wednesday.He said this step...

Load More