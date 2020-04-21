Some relief for SMEs

FNB Namibia announced relief measures for SMEs with an annual turnover of less than N$10 million and with initial lending facilities of less than N$5 million. To qualify, customers must have a good track record of honouring their payments prior to 1 March 2020.

This according to FNB Executive Officer for Commercial, Philip Chapman (pictured), who said that these businesses are requested to go to the FNB App, click on the Covid-19 icon and follow the easy process.

“All other commercial clients are requested to contact their relationship manager to discuss their requirements,” he said.

“We hope that these measures will help ease customers’ financial constraints until things stabilize,” added Chapman. “We remain committed to helping our commercial and corporate banking client base with a range of innovative cashflow relief solutions. We will continue to help the nation address some of the prevalent economic difficulties during this time and beyond.”

Furthermore, he assured customers that in addition to putting in place the necessary precautionary measures to safeguard the health and safety of customers, staff and vendors, FNB continues to reinforce their capacity to provide uninterrupted essential banking services which allow customers to do their everyday banking through digital channels and branches.

