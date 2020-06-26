Some security for informal residents

26 June 2020 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek will hand over 20 000 acknowledgement certificates of occupation to residents living in informal settlements as part of the municipality’s 2020 development and upgrading policy and formalisation of informal settlements.
This announcement was made Thursday by Windhoek mayor Fransina Kahungu during the council’s monthly ordinary meeting.
She said a decision was taken at a council meeting held in July last year, where council adopted the development and upgrading policy as its guide on the upgrading and formalisation of informal settlements. At the same meeting, council also declared unplanned informal settlements as reception areas, in which certificates of acknowledgement for occupation would be issued as an initial step to security of tenure, while households occupying areas unsuitable for occupation will be moved to suitable areas where certificates will also be issued as part of the 2020 mayoral plan.
Kahungu said at the moment the CoW provides free water to residents in the informal areas as per government directive to help mitigate the impact of Covid-19.
“Council has submitted its request for the reimbursement and hope government will soon pronounce itself and effect the compensation which will cushion the shortfall resulting from lost revenue. However, the difference between what government will reimburse council and the actual costs will need to be borne by the ratepayers of Windhoek,” the mayor said.
She added that water, sanitation and hygiene are critical in any community, but they are severely lacking in informal settlements, and given these challenges, the City is working tirelessly to bring basic services to people.
“Over the past few months, 30 communal toilets across all informal settlements were constructed. Twenty-five were funded by the line ministry and five by the Social Security Commission,” said Kahungu.
She added that 225 communal toilets donated by the Social Security Commission and Nampower will also be constructed during this financial year. Council also approved plans to electrify 1 200 households in Windhoek’s informal areas before the end of October this year. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Nam’s roads tops - again

3 days ago - 24 June 2020 | Infrastructure

Namibia can once again boast that it has the best road infrastructure in Africa, as stated in the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Quality of Road...

NAC says it is ‘on course’

4 days ago - 23 June 2020 | Infrastructure

The Namibia Airports Company (NAC) said it is cleaning up its house and is in discussions about the Covid-19 pandemic and how the Namibian aviation...

N$10 million for affordable housing

1 week ago - 15 June 2020 | Infrastructure

The National Housing Enterprise (NHE) received N$10 million for the 2020/21 financial year to deliver affordable houses countrywide, urban and rural development minister Erastus Uutoni...

Boreholes to be registered

1 month - 20 May 2020 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek is implementing a project to register privately-owned operational and/or non-operational boreholes in the local authority area, covering all boreholes on urban...

CRAN reacts to CoW licence issue

1 month - 14 May 2020 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] Telecommunication licensees are encouraged to approach the Communication Regulatory of Namibia (CRAN) if they are aggrieved by the decision to grant the...

US embassy on the go

1 month - 13 May 2020 | Infrastructure

The American Embassy in Windhoek plans on constructing a consumer fuel storage facility at their new premises located on the corner of Metje Street and...

CRAN approves CoW telecommunication license

1 month - 12 May 2020 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] telecommunications sector was left reeling with the announcement that the CommunicationsRegulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) awarded the City of Windhoek (CoW) a...

New U.S. facility underway

1 month - 11 May 2020 | Infrastructure

Environmental sustainability has been a cornerstone element of the design process for the U.S. Embassy’s new facility in Klein Windhoek. “We have ensured the...

More tippy taps installed

2 months ago - 20 April 2020 | Infrastructure

Residents of the Samora Machel Constituency in Windhoek welcomed the tippy tap initiative by the Development Workshop Organisation (DWO), which will enable them to wash...

Vandalism rife as City opens more standpipes

2 months ago - 14 April 2020 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek (CoW) connected and opened 1 160 standpipes at all informal settlements to mitigate the risk associated with Covid-19.The City’s chief executive...

Latest News

Food support for vulnerable Namibians

23 hours ago | Disasters

The government of Japan through the World Food Programme (WFP) today donated food items including maize meal, beans, vegetable oil and salt valued at N$11.2...

Bags of food through Bag...

1 day - 26 June 2020 | Social Issues

Vulnerable families impacted by Covid-19 received N$166 000 worth of food parcels consisting of maize meal, pasta, Weetbix, Cornflakes, juice and soup packets, thanks to...

Namibia steps up fight against...

1 day - 26 June 2020 | Crime

Namibia has been upgraded to a Tier 1 country in the 2020 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report for fully meeting the minimum standards for the...

Dog training course at Groot...

1 day - 26 June 2020 | Local News

Ever wanted more information or guidance on training your animals? If yes, then you have to clear your schedule for Saturday.The Namibian Animal Welfare Association...

Pro-life or pro-choice debate hits...

1 day - 26 June 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] this month an online petition made waves, asking to legalize abortion in Namibia. Although the group initially wanted 1 500 signatures, they...

Out weekends out, indemnity forms...

2 days ago - 25 June 2020 | Education

The education ministry said the use of indemnity forms at schools in relation to Covid-19 is legally enforceable, provided that its conditions are not unlawful.In...

What's hot this weekend

2 days ago - 25 June 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Currently running• Namibian artist Elisia Nghidishange hosts her third solo exhibition, The Insight of Intrusive Women, at the National Art Gallery until 18 July.• The...

Bike wheels on a roll

2 days ago - 25 June 2020 | Sports

The Nedbank Windhoek Pedal Power team time trial takes place at Carin Park, on the northern outskirts of the city, from 08:30 on Sunday. Cyclists...

A helping (banking) hand

2 days ago - 25 June 2020 | Society

During the earlier lockdown period, Bank Windhoek’s customer contact centre agents Fillemon Mathias and Celly Serogwe went beyond the call of duty to assist Jacobus...

Load More