Some security for informal residents

There are 308 informal settlements in Namibia with 228 000 shacks which house around 995 000 people in urban areas. Photo Nampa

The City of Windhoek will hand over 20 000 acknowledgement certificates of occupation to residents living in informal settlements as part of the municipality’s 2020 development and upgrading policy and formalisation of informal settlements.

This announcement was made Thursday by Windhoek mayor Fransina Kahungu during the council’s monthly ordinary meeting.

She said a decision was taken at a council meeting held in July last year, where council adopted the development and upgrading policy as its guide on the upgrading and formalisation of informal settlements. At the same meeting, council also declared unplanned informal settlements as reception areas, in which certificates of acknowledgement for occupation would be issued as an initial step to security of tenure, while households occupying areas unsuitable for occupation will be moved to suitable areas where certificates will also be issued as part of the 2020 mayoral plan.

Kahungu said at the moment the CoW provides free water to residents in the informal areas as per government directive to help mitigate the impact of Covid-19.

“Council has submitted its request for the reimbursement and hope government will soon pronounce itself and effect the compensation which will cushion the shortfall resulting from lost revenue. However, the difference between what government will reimburse council and the actual costs will need to be borne by the ratepayers of Windhoek,” the mayor said.

She added that water, sanitation and hygiene are critical in any community, but they are severely lacking in informal settlements, and given these challenges, the City is working tirelessly to bring basic services to people.

“Over the past few months, 30 communal toilets across all informal settlements were constructed. Twenty-five were funded by the line ministry and five by the Social Security Commission,” said Kahungu.

She added that 225 communal toilets donated by the Social Security Commission and Nampower will also be constructed during this financial year. Council also approved plans to electrify 1 200 households in Windhoek’s informal areas before the end of October this year. – Nampa

