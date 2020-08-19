Some support for Hep E, malnutrition

In this archive image, mugs hang to dry on a fence outside the home of family in Colombia. It serves as a warning that lack of access to clean water leads to alarmingly high levels of child mortality and malnutrition. Photo Nampa/AP

As of 28 June 2020, over 7 000 Hepatitis E Virus (HEV) cases have been reported, with the majority still from informal settlements in Windhoek (62%) and Swakopmund (21%). So far, 65 deaths have been reported.

Thus efforts have been renewed to contain HEV, which was declared as an outbreak in December 2017.

To this end, the project ‘Improving the national preparedness and response capacity to contain infectious disease outbreaks and other drought-related public health events in Namibia’ was launched by the health ministry, the embassy of Japan and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The project, worth nearly N$4 million, will be implemented in the Khomas, Erongo, Omusati, Ohangwena, Kavango East and Kavango West regions by the WHO in partnership with the ministry for a period of 12 months.

The support will also go towards addressing drought-related health events, including severe acute malnutrition in response to the protracted drought of 2018/19.

Records from the health ministry reveal that for 11 months, from April 2018 to March 2019, 50% and 11% of all Namibian children weighed were moderately and severely malnourished respectively. Moreover, of the total 2 860 children admitted at health facilities due to severe acute malnutrition, 10% died over the same period.

