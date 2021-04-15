Somehow intertwined, definitely unveiled

15 April 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Natasja Beyleveld

“To see a splendid kingdom fade away is far sadder than seeing a second-rate republic collapse.” (Translated from Japanese by Jay Rubin.)
Sounds a bit like true love fading due to dis(ease), versus an abusive relationship crashing into pieces?
Sometimes we have a love-love relationship with our perceptions about the world, and sometimes we forget the deeper the love, the deeper the hate. The more entrenched the belief, the greater the disbelief after the initial “veil of ignorance” has been lifted.
The theoretical ‘Veil of Ignorance’ experiment is powerful, because our usual opinions regarding what is just and unjust are based by our own experiences. We are shaped by our race, gender, class, education, appearance, sexuality, career, family, and so on.
On the other side of the Veil of Ignorance, none of this exists. What if you knew nothing of your sex, race, nationality, or individual interests, and then spent time with others? The accountant, the engineer, the architect, the psychologist, and the teacher. Is one’s work more significant than the other in building a new school? Shaping the values for the school? Does the title engineer define that you are incapable of making recommendations for maintaining discipline at school, although you have five children of your own?

Altering perceptions
The new realities exposed by solitude amidst Covid-19 has affected our perception about change, expectation, adaptation, norms and rules. Our perception of what is ideal, and what is regarded just, and true.
Looking at the royals now versus a few hundred years ago, we spot some crucial changes in how the public views authority and status amidst leadership. Access to information and the power of online and social media has shamelessly unlocked the cages of modern thinking. The herd-mentality is more popular than condoning regime-slavery. Social media has brought humour and emotion back into communication, and this has changed the trajectory for corporate/political communications, and our expectations ‘from the other end’.
The queen and duchess now appear in animated GIFs with bird poop and exposed breasts involved, quite inappropriately so.
Idealism asks “what separates us from each other?” Is there a net value to that? Does it change the way we speak or listen to each other?
The problem that I have with titles is that they separate people only to connect to solve problems with the tools that you have, or do not have. It sets boundaries. To an extent we voluntarily become the tool in the mechanics of humans, and speed through the emotion and relation of being a human. Relationships outlive pragmatically orientated and systematically engineered “solutions” to society. When relationships are hurt, people act from their reference: Hurt.
*Natasja Beyleveld is the managing director of NaMedia.

Similar News

 

Digital Transformation and the Future: F = D +...

2 days ago - 13 April 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Sergio de SousaThe phrase ‘digital transformation’ has various definitions and perspectives. Regardless of the definition, it’s the intent behind the transformation that counts....

Inclusion more important than ever

3 days ago - 13 April 2021 | Opinion

Herman KatjiuonguaOur sense of belonging has taken a tremendous knock since Covid-19 reared its ugly head. We have been cut off from our daily lives,...

GIPF and member education

3 days ago - 12 April 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Amos KambondeSince March 2020, thousands of GIPF members were affected by the lockdown due to Covid-19.On an annual basis, GIPF implements a robust...

The dollar-rand peg: Time to decouple?

2 weeks ago - 30 March 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Carel Jordaan, RMB TraderNamibia’s sophisticated and liquid foreign exchange market plays a crucial role in its economy. Notwithstanding the country’s size, we have...

Sport creates equality – and it starts at school...

1 month - 16 March 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Jacobina Tangi UushonaThe month of March is when we celebrate International Women’s Day. But frankly, getting one day in March is not enough...

The Privacy Guide: Simple tools to keep you better...

1 month - 12 March 2021 | Opinion

Matthew Stern WhatsApp did a great job of awakening the user privacy and security debate earlier in the year, with their controversial privacy policy which...

The impact of Covid-19 on women

1 month - 07 March 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Sepo HaihamboAt the core of its purpose, commemorating International Women’s Day is aimed at celebrating women’s accomplishments as well as to honour their...

Don’t just acknowledge…celebrate women in IT

1 month - 05 March 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Ilana ErasmusMarch 8th is International Women’s Day – the one day in a year that women, their accomplishments and contributions to life, society...

‘NEEEB will do more harm than good’ – Team...

1 month - 02 March 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Pieter van NiekerkAdding its voice of concern to those of other industry and private-sector players, Team Namibia calls the latest National Equitable Economic...

New age marketing during the pandemic

1 month - 02 March 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Marlize MareeWhat a roller coaster ride it continues to be, especially when all your resources depend mainly on digital marketing.Not in a million...

Latest News

‘Believe in your country’ –...

18 hours ago | Economics

President Hage Geingob has called on Namibians to believe in the country and refrain from negative statements that could influence potential investors.Geingob said this during...

NESA AGM over Discord

18 hours ago | Sports

The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) said that its 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM) takes place next Saturday (24 April 2021) on the NESA Public...

Head of UNAIDS meets DREAMS...

19 hours ago | Social Issues

The executive director of the Joint United Nations Program on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS), Winnie Byanyima, recently visited beneficiaries of the US-funded DREAMS project in...

Somehow intertwined, definitely unveiled

23 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Natasja Beyleveld “To see a splendid kingdom fade away is far sadder than seeing a second-rate republic collapse.” (Translated from Japanese by Jay...

Always be kind!

23 hours ago | Society

Staff of Nedbank Namibia and across the country recently participated the annual worldwide Random Acts of Kindness (RAK) Day commemorated on 17 February.The RAK Foundation...

New group CFO for Paratus

23 hours ago | Business

Paratus has appointed Martin Cox as its Group Chief Commercial Officer, bringing a wealth of experience as a founder shareholder of Neotel and Executive for...

CLaSH makes donation to DHPS

1 day - 14 April 2021 | Education

The executive director of the Association for Children with Language, Speech and Hearing Impairments of Namibia (CLaSH), Heide Beinhauer, recently visited the Diagnostic and Support...

NHF wears a heart on...

1 day - 14 April 2021 | Events

The second heart health fundraiser hosted by the Namibia Heart Foundation (NHF) and sponsored by Capricorn Group, took place last week.This year's fundraiser was centred...

CoW adapting, planning for sustainable...

1 day - 14 April 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] the amount of challenges the City of Windhoek faces, Council has the responsibility to adaptand plan for a more sustainable future.According to...

Load More