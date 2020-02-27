Something to write home about

Vice chairperson of Bankers Association of Namibia Ester Kali, the principal of Okahandja Primary School Nashidengo Natangwe, and education ministry’s Ayesha Wentworth at the stationery drive handover event. Photo Nampa

The Bankers Association of Namibia (BAN) handed over stationery worth N$ 68 000 to seven schools on Wednesday. They are the Ndinoshisho Pre-Primary School; Okahandja Primary School; Nautilus Primary School; Amathila Kindergarden; Happy Land Pre-Primary School; Dr Fischer Primary School and //Khuta !hoas Primary School.

“It is our aspiration that the children who will benefit from this donation will go on to preserve our heritage and be empowered to take their rightful place in the world as leaders and trendsetters,” said BAN Vice Chairperson Ester Kali at the handover.

At the same event, acting director of programmes and quality assurance in the ministry of education, arts and culture, Ayesha Wentworth, thanked the association for the donation, saying that BAN’s stationery drive has demonstrated that the culture of caring is still alive.

Principal Paul Goeieman of //Khuta !hoas Primary School in the //Kharas region said they welcome the donation and urged more stakeholders to come on board to support such initiatives.

The stationery drive was launched in October 2019, when the Bankers Association of Namibia saw that there was a dire need for basic stationery such as pens, pencils and paper in schools.

BAN members are Bank Windhoek, First National Bank, Letshego, Nedbank, Standard Bank and Trustco Bank. – Nampa

