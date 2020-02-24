Song Night 2020 kicks into high gear

Zikizee Hangero, RMB Song Night Ambassador 2020. Photo: contributed

RMB Song Night is back and this year promises an entirely new level of showmanship.

Being consistent and even exceeding in expectations of nurturing the Namibian sound, RMB Song Night pledges to focus even more on mentoring music makers and bringing explosive vocalists to the stage. “More Namibian songs are being recognized internationally because singers are realizing the importance of showcasing the quality that Namibia is able to produce,” says Lize Ehlers, founder and director of Song Night.

According to her, artists need to be heard at international festivals across the globe. “We have to help each other represent Namibia more internationally, because locally is not enough,” she added.

With entertainment changing gear in a very visible and audible way, RMB Song Night is excited about the 2020 residency at the Warehouse Theatre Windhoek under brand new management of The Brewer’s Market.

Zikizee Hangero will also be the new brand ambassador, who is already flying the RMB Song Night flag high. RMB Song Night also welcomes Energy 100 FM on board as a media partner.

Be part of the first RMB Song Night 2020, auditioning at The Brewer’s Market with proudly Namibian songs on 4 March 2020. Auditions are free and acapella, but you may bring an acoustic guitar along. Auditions take place from 18:00 till 20:00.

Besides RMB and Energy 100FM, other partners include 99FM, HEC, Fantastic Sam, House of Poulton, Styled by Martina, ED Music Academy & Miss Jey Arts.

