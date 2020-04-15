Soup kitchens to go

School support for families in need

15 April 2020 | Education

How can you remain socially involved in a time of corona when physical distance is required? How can social projects like soup kitchens be continued when public gatherings are prohibited? Is there a way?
The Interact Club of the Deutsche Höhere Privatschule Windhoek (DHPS), a school working group focusing on the promotion of social engagement, has been discussing this over the last weeks. Usually learners, teachers and parents visit Windhoek's informal settlements at least once a month to support soup kitchens in Havana and Ombili, cook for over 200 children and their families, and spend the day together with them.
But due to the lockdown, this was no longer possible.
However, together with Kapepo (Kids Soup Kitchen, Ombili) and Frieda Kemuiko (Havana Soup Kitchen) a solution was quickly found: Supplying needy families by way of food parcels.
And so, on Easter Saturday, families selected by the organisations were directly supplied with food donations. The content and the most essential food was determined in advance, and maize meal, oil and canned fish worth N$6 500 was packed by the responsible and voluntary DHPS teachers, school management and their families into 50 parcels, which were a special Easter gift for those in need.
The atmosphere was loving and friendly, although the physical distance had to be maintained.
The campaign will be repeated this coming weekend.
Donations for the "Soup Kitchen To Go" are welcome and essential for the success of such an important project.
To make a donation, contact the school via [email protected]

