Spanish support for school sports

21 October 2021 | Sports

Following a request to Spanish ambassador Antonio Javier Romera Pintor by Windhoek mayor Job Amupanda earlier this year about a collaboration with the municipality and world-renowned Real Madrid Football Club, the latter has committed to contribute to the development of sports through local school programmes, funded by the Real Madrid Foundation
Last month, the embassy facilitated the first introductory meeting between the Namibian sports authorities’ stakeholders, the City of Windhoek External Relations, and the Real Madrid Foundation. Going forward, the proposed cooperation initiative will be led by the various local sports authorities, specifically the Ministry of Sports, Youth and National Services and the Namibia Sports Commission. The City of Windhoek will remain a stakeholder in these collaborations.
Discussions are ongoing to define the framework of this relationship.
Representatives from the Spanish football league, La Liga, will visit Windhoek in October on a familiarisation tour of Namibia. It is expected that the group will also meet the mayor during their visit. We are encouraged by these engagements and look forward to mutually beneficial relations.
As part of its internationalisation agenda, the City of Windhoek is engaging international sister cities and development organisations on mutually beneficial development partnerships. The envisaged partnerships will focus on sports development initiatives and pragmatic city-to-city cooperation programmes covering arts, culture, tourism, housing, public transport, trade, and investment.
Although no commitment has been made as regards the Windhoek-Madrid sister cities relationship, there remains interest for a collaborative initiative in the areas of housing and gas-powered public transport solutions.

