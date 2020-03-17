SPCA continues taking care of four-legged friends
17 March 2020 | Social Issues
“Our response is evolving along with the situation, and we will continue to share information, as precautions and processes are modified,” says national director, Hanna Rhodin.
“To comply with government's directives of suspending all large gatherings and in upholding our responsibility to not contribute to potential ‘community spread’, the SPCA has suspend all public events until it is safe to host them again,” she said.
In terms of operations, she said that they are currently operating normally and are open in their regular hours. “Our adoptions continue to make space for animals who need it. Please consider adopting an animal as it might be more important than ever,” she said, asking that members of the public consider delaying any pet surrender unless absolutely necessary, to minimize the strain on the association at this time.
As a precautionary step, the SPCA is taking action through rigorous cleaning procedures to minimize any potential contamination on their premises so that staff, volunteers, and members of the public can stay as safe and healthy as possible. However, Rhodin said that should persons become ill or have been exposed to COVID-19 and have visited the SPCA in the past couple of weeks, to let them know immediately by calling 061 238 654 or emailing [email protected]
“At this time, there is no evidence that companion animals can become ill with COVID-19 or transmit the virus to humans. Similar to the precautions recommended to prevent human transmission, the World Organisation of Animal Health currently recommends regular hand washing with soap and potable water before and after touching animals, their food, or their supplies,” she concluded.