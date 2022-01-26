SPCA launches Working Animal Welfare Project

Helping animals in rural communities

26 January 2022 | Social Issues

The SPCA announced a new initiative to help even more animals; this time in some of the most rural communities.
Late last year, SPCA Namibia became an official partner of SPANA – the Society for the Protection of Animals Abroad – a global charitable organisation founded in the UK. SPANA improves the welfare of working animals by providing free veterinary treatment, training local animal owners and teaching children about animal welfare in some of the world’s low-income communities.
With SPANA’s support, the SPCA already began with this vital work in three targeted ways: Treating, training and teaching.
In October 2021, the SPCA welcomed their latest team member, Veterinarian and Project coordinator, Dr Jaco Brink, and the first Working Animal Welfare field trip took place that same month.
Over the last few months, the SPCA has provided treatment and assisted nearly 200 working animals, mostly donkeys, mules, and horses, whose job is to provide transport and conveyance of goods for their humans.
The SPCA has identified different routes, all starting from Windhoek, that will reach as far as Kamanjab, Tsumkwe and Maltahöhe, with several towns in between.
“Initially, we expected to reach about 500 working animals per year, but at the current rate, it appears the number will far exceed 500,” says SPCA National Director Hanna Rhodin.

Current welfare issues
She said that the SPCA has observed and identified a few key issues in terms of the well-being of the animals; wounds from broken or make-shift harnesses, ill-fitted carts, bits made from wires which injure the mouths of the animals, hobbles made from material which injures the animals, intestinal and external parasites, and wounds and injuries requiring veterinary treatment.
“Welfare concerns can often be attributed to lack of resources or knowledge of best practices. There is no veterinarian in many of the towns on the current routes, but even if a veterinarian is available, many owners are unable to utilize their services due to financial constraints,” she said.
She added that the project sets out to improve the welfare and lives of working animals through three key areas:
● Veterinary treatment: By providing care and treatment to prevent and alleviate suffering; and administering vaccines, de-parasitical treatments, wound cleaning, and basic information on how to keep working animals as healthy and comfortable as possible.
● Community Outreach: Conducting both one-on-one training and workshops for working animal owners and caretakers. The SPCA will also work with identified Community Champions who will receive skills training, and further support, to ensure the project’s sustainability.
● Humane Education: Reaching children through holistic humane educational outreach focusing not only on working animal welfare, but also on the welfare of pets, farm animals and wildlife.
Rhodin said that so far the SPCA has received a warm welcome in many of the towns they visited. “We have been happy to be able to provide much needed services free of charge for working animals in need, thus improving their lives, and assisting their owners and caretakers, too.”

Similar News

 

14-year-old heads up soup kitchen

5 hours ago | Social Issues

Groot Aub • [email protected] About 200 children and 50 adults receive food every Saturday at the Faizah and Rhode's Helping Hands and Soup Kitchen in...

SPCA shares highs and lows

2 weeks ago - 10 January 2022 | Social Issues

The past year at the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has been the busiest during one of the craziest times. “It...

Sanitary pads for Innergirl Foundation

2 weeks ago - 09 January 2022 | Social Issues

Bank Windhoek's Human Capital department donated 260 care bags and 260 packs of sanitary pads to the Innergirl Foundation recently.A non-profit organisation, the Innergirl Foundation...

New start for ex-offenders

1 month - 07 December 2021 | Social Issues

FNB, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, reaffirmed their commitment to CHANGE to the tune of N$432 600 for the coming year at the recent graduation...

Rolspelers vergader oor straatkinders

2 months ago - 25 November 2021 | Social Issues

Die ministerie in die presidensie verantwoordelik vir geslagsgelykheid, armoede-uitwissing en maatskaplike welsyn is die gasheer van ’n driedaagse slypskool om ’n oplossing te probeer vind...

OM support for communities

2 months ago - 24 November 2021 | Social Issues

In the last two quarters of 2021, Old Mutual supported various community project initiatives to the tune of N$63 000. This included support of the...

Down Syndrome Day celebrated with pop-in festival

2 months ago - 18 November 2021 | Social Issues

“FNB Namibia, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, has been a proud sponsor of the Down Syndrome Association of Namibia (DSAN) for several years. We joined...

App to help hearing impaired

2 months ago - 18 November 2021 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected]“I urge every Namibian to make a special effort to become a campaigner for people with disabilities,” the Deputy Minister for Disability Affairs...

Music keeping kids off the streets

2 months ago - 18 November 2021 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] the first lockdown last year, the Amazing Grace Brass Band was established in Katutura to keep children who could not go to...

Fate of Omaheke’s San in the spotlight

2 months ago - 17 November 2021 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] ministry in the presidency responsible for gender equality, poverty eradication and social welfare responded to questions about the condition of San members...

Latest News

Rehoboth cemeteries flooded

5 hours ago | Local News

Although the masses of water at Rehoboth's old and new cemeteries have already dried up, the community is still struggling to repair the heavy rain...

14-year-old heads up soup kitchen

5 hours ago | Social Issues

Groot Aub • [email protected] About 200 children and 50 adults receive food every Saturday at the Faizah and Rhode's Helping Hands and Soup Kitchen in...

Namibians cautious about their financial...

5 hours ago | Economics

A significant number of Namibians faced many financial adversities in 2021, forcing them to take a hard look at their financial position and the plans...

Swimming action this weekend

1 day - 26 January 2022 | Sports

The Olympia swimming pool in Windhoek hosts the fourth Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala on Friday and Saturday, with 137 swimmers and 68 relay teams...

SPCA launches Working Animal Welfare...

1 day - 26 January 2022 | Social Issues

The SPCA announced a new initiative to help even more animals; this time in some of the most rural communities.Late last year, SPCA Namibia became...

LPPH takes CoW to court...

1 day - 26 January 2022 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] council decision by the City of Windhoek (CoW) in August 2011 in which it was instructed that all healthcare waste may only...

Rhino horn: Legal trade can...

1 day - 26 January 2022 | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] legalisation of rhino horn trade will help shrink the smuggling market, although this step alone will not be enough to destroy this...

N$520m nodig vir toerisme herlewing

1 day - 26 January 2022 | Tourism

Windhoek • [email protected] beraamde begroting vir Namibië se toerisme-herstelplan is meer as ’n halfmiljard Namibiese dollar.Volgens die konsepverslag vir Namibië se toerismeherstelplan sal ’n beraamde...

LAN of the Brave back...

2 days ago - 25 January 2022 | Sports

Given how successful NamLAN was in 2020, for the second year in a row the Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) will be hosting the biggest...

Load More