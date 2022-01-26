SPCA launches Working Animal Welfare Project

Helping animals in rural communities

The SPCA announced a new initiative to help even more animals; this time in some of the most rural communities.

Late last year, SPCA Namibia became an official partner of SPANA – the Society for the Protection of Animals Abroad – a global charitable organisation founded in the UK. SPANA improves the welfare of working animals by providing free veterinary treatment, training local animal owners and teaching children about animal welfare in some of the world’s low-income communities.

With SPANA’s support, the SPCA already began with this vital work in three targeted ways: Treating, training and teaching.

In October 2021, the SPCA welcomed their latest team member, Veterinarian and Project coordinator, Dr Jaco Brink, and the first Working Animal Welfare field trip took place that same month.

Over the last few months, the SPCA has provided treatment and assisted nearly 200 working animals, mostly donkeys, mules, and horses, whose job is to provide transport and conveyance of goods for their humans.

The SPCA has identified different routes, all starting from Windhoek, that will reach as far as Kamanjab, Tsumkwe and Maltahöhe, with several towns in between.

“Initially, we expected to reach about 500 working animals per year, but at the current rate, it appears the number will far exceed 500,” says SPCA National Director Hanna Rhodin.



Current welfare issues

She said that the SPCA has observed and identified a few key issues in terms of the well-being of the animals; wounds from broken or make-shift harnesses, ill-fitted carts, bits made from wires which injure the mouths of the animals, hobbles made from material which injures the animals, intestinal and external parasites, and wounds and injuries requiring veterinary treatment.

“Welfare concerns can often be attributed to lack of resources or knowledge of best practices. There is no veterinarian in many of the towns on the current routes, but even if a veterinarian is available, many owners are unable to utilize their services due to financial constraints,” she said.

She added that the project sets out to improve the welfare and lives of working animals through three key areas:

● Veterinary treatment: By providing care and treatment to prevent and alleviate suffering; and administering vaccines, de-parasitical treatments, wound cleaning, and basic information on how to keep working animals as healthy and comfortable as possible.

● Community Outreach: Conducting both one-on-one training and workshops for working animal owners and caretakers. The SPCA will also work with identified Community Champions who will receive skills training, and further support, to ensure the project’s sustainability.

● Humane Education: Reaching children through holistic humane educational outreach focusing not only on working animal welfare, but also on the welfare of pets, farm animals and wildlife.

Rhodin said that so far the SPCA has received a warm welcome in many of the towns they visited. “We have been happy to be able to provide much needed services free of charge for working animals in need, thus improving their lives, and assisting their owners and caretakers, too.”



