SPCA shares highs and lows

The past year at the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has been the busiest during one of the craziest times. “It was a year filled with highs and lows for everyone. However, thanks to our supporters, we have been able to rescue over 5 068 animals, rehome 874 animals, reunite 487 lost pets with their owners, sterilize 841 animals, and have been able to give 158 animals special surgeries and treatments needed,” said national director Hanna Rhodin.

She said that in Windhoek alone, the SPCA has been able to rescue 4 185 animals, reunited 384 lost pets with their humans, rehomed 494 animals, responded to 596 calls for help, sterilized 516 animals, and administered 2 235 vaccines. “We also took in 465 more animals and nearly 600 more cats compared to last year,” she added.

Rhodin said that in the capital, the annual intake of animals from 2016 to 2021 has grown from 3 100 to 4 185. This is a 35% increase.

“In this five-year period since 2016 when the SPCA Windhoek took in 882 cats to 2021 when we took in 2 024 cats, the number of felines we have taken in has increased by 129%. These are only the cats that are actually caught or brought to the SPCA. We receive many more phone calls of feral cat colonies that keep on growing that the SPCA is not able to reach,” Rhodin said.



Financial hit

According to Rhodin, many of the SPCA branches took a financial hit in the last fiscal year. “Most attribute this to the Covid-19 pandemic and its larger impact on the Namibian economy. Many branches shared stories of animals being surrendered due to private individuals losing their jobs, having to move, or simply no longer having the financial means to care for the animals.”

She said that whilst the pandemic had an impact on the SPCAs’ ability to reach the youth and future guardians of animals, they managed to create a holistic humane education booklet on how to care for animals and their wellbeing.

“In Windhoek, thanks to our sponsors and donors in ‘Project PAWlift’, we have been able to renovate two of our kennel runs, the front office, the rabbit enclosures, and give our dog gardens a much needed PAWlift with colour and added enrichment. Our Walvis Bay and Lüderitz branches were also able to make considerable improvements to their facilities.”

Rhodin said that in Otjiwarongo, they conducted a rabies vaccination day with the help of several other institutions, and they were able to vaccinate, deworm and dip more than 200 animals. “All animals were seen by one of our local private vets and, for the most part, all were in good condition.”



Looking back

In 2021, the SPCAs came together for the first time for two national initiatives, namely the Clear the Shelter adoption drive and the Mutt Strutt – a mega pack walk with dogs in aid of the animals at the SPCAs all around the country.

Going forward, the SPCA team hopes to do even more for animals and they have exciting projects ahead, ranging from humane educational outreach and working animal welfare projects to shelter improvements and joining forces to bring attention to the plight of the many animals in need nationwide.

Besides the SPCA’s operations in Windhoek, the branches of various size and scope are located at Grootfontein, Keetmanshoop, Lüderitz, Oshana, Otjiwarongo, Tsumeb, and Walvis Bay.

The SPCA rescues and assists animals that are neglected, abandoned, and abused all over Namibia. The organisation’s shelters and foster caregiver networks can house anywhere from just about 20 to over 400 animals at any given time. They are primarily funded by donations from private individuals and corporates.



