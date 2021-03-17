SPCA yard sale around the corner

Have unwanted and unused items in your house, just taking up space? The SPCA is happy to take that off your hands.

The SPCA in Windhoek has a yard sale fundraiser on 27 March and those wanting to part with their stuff, can drop it off at the SPCA until 25 March.

The public at large is also invited to join the yard sale and give life to a secondhand item.

They also have a number of dogs and cats available for adoption, including 7 month old Natalie. She is a sweet natured and friendly dog that needs a special someone to help build her confidence. Natalie is an active dog that will need daily walks and exercise.

Jewel is a 1-year-old female Domestic Short Hair cat looking for her purrfect home. Jewel likes cuddles and is a happy gal. She would love to join a family with or without other cats, but politely decline the presence of other dogs as she finds them a bit overwhelming.

For more information or to make an arrangement, call the SPCA on 061 238 654.





