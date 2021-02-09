Speak your mind; Meetings for Rehoboth Rural

09 February 2021 | Society

Rehoboth Rural Constituency Councillor Gershon Dausab is visiting villages and settlements in the constituency as part of an outreach campaign to establish a new Constituency Development Committee (CDC).
Dausab said the meetings that kicked off today, form part of consultations with constituents and challenges they face. “We will consult with the communities and hear what challenges they face and will also consult the old CDC members on issues pertinent to the development of our constituency.”
He said the meetings would also give an idea about what programmes are viable for the constituency, which will be forwarded to the Hardap Regional Council for implementation.
The first two meetings took place at Rietoog and Klein Aub today. The rest of the programme is as follows:
• Wednesday at 10:00: Tsumis Agricultural College
• Wednesday at 14:00: Tsumis Park
• Wednesday at 16:30: Duineveld
• Thursday at 10:00: Omamas
• Thursday at 14:00: Schlip
• Friday at 10:00: Kalkrand
Dausab urged inhabitants of the Rehoboth Rural Constituency to be part of the consultations and have a say in it. – Nampa

