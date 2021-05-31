Special care for special children

Patrick Molutsi prepping the children for hand-paints. Jenine Jantjies painting the jungle gym, with some assistance.

Children remain the most vulnerable and disruptions in society such as Covid-19, unemployment or underdevelopment, have a heavy impact on their wellbeing, safety and future.

In light of this, the Capricorn Group recently partnered with Imago Dei to plough into the community of Havana, at the Prayer House of God Ministries, helping orphans and vulnerable children by donating winter blankets, books, toys, candy and other necessities.

In their role as Changemakers, a group of volunteering Capricorn employees spent time with over 70 orphans and vulnerable children at the centre, serving meals, painting the playground jungle gym, wooden doors, and steel pipes.

This simple gesture sparked the interest of young minds, and soon the children also joined in the painting adventure.

Changemakers then assisted to organise their toy room and small library, decorated the building wall with hand prints of the children and, set up a jumping castle that brought forth exuberant joy. The day was filled with laughter, conversations, and gratitude.



Special care

The project, which has been in operation for 14 years, runs an orphanage for 19 orphans and vulnerable children, a pre-primary education centre and a soup kitchen that caters for over 70 children in the area. Amongst the children living in the orphanage are disabled children who receive special care.

The plight of this community was brought to light by Imago Dei, a longstanding partner of Capricorn Group. The group’s newly established Capricorn Foundation currently supports Imago Dei, a charity established to serve our country’s less fortunate communities through connecting the communities with corporates like Capricorn Group.

There is still much work that can be done at the Prayer House of God Ministries Children’s Centre. Basic water and hygiene facilities remain out of reach, and the centre hopes to acquire a water talk, to bring water closer to the children.

