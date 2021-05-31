Special care for special children

31 May 2021 | Social Issues

Children remain the most vulnerable and disruptions in society such as Covid-19, unemployment or underdevelopment, have a heavy impact on their wellbeing, safety and future.
In light of this, the Capricorn Group recently partnered with Imago Dei to plough into the community of Havana, at the Prayer House of God Ministries, helping orphans and vulnerable children by donating winter blankets, books, toys, candy and other necessities.
In their role as Changemakers, a group of volunteering Capricorn employees spent time with over 70 orphans and vulnerable children at the centre, serving meals, painting the playground jungle gym, wooden doors, and steel pipes.
This simple gesture sparked the interest of young minds, and soon the children also joined in the painting adventure.
Changemakers then assisted to organise their toy room and small library, decorated the building wall with hand prints of the children and, set up a jumping castle that brought forth exuberant joy. The day was filled with laughter, conversations, and gratitude.

Special care
The project, which has been in operation for 14 years, runs an orphanage for 19 orphans and vulnerable children, a pre-primary education centre and a soup kitchen that caters for over 70 children in the area. Amongst the children living in the orphanage are disabled children who receive special care.
The plight of this community was brought to light by Imago Dei, a longstanding partner of Capricorn Group. The group’s newly established Capricorn Foundation currently supports Imago Dei, a charity established to serve our country’s less fortunate communities through connecting the communities with corporates like Capricorn Group.
There is still much work that can be done at the Prayer House of God Ministries Children’s Centre. Basic water and hygiene facilities remain out of reach, and the centre hopes to acquire a water talk, to bring water closer to the children.

Similar News

 

Women’s health clinic next week

5 days ago - 27 May 2021 | Social Issues

The Cancer Association of Namibia hosts the next Women's Health Community Clinic in Windhoek on Thursday, 3 June 2021.Screening will be for cervical (Pap smear)...

Huge contribution for CHICA

6 days ago - 26 May 2021 | Social Issues

Lewis Stores allocated N$100 000 in support of children fighting cancer in the country and recently handed over the donation to the CHICA (Children Fighting...

Taming the Königstein for a good cause

6 days ago - 25 May 2021 | Social Issues

FirstRand Namibia Exco men recently successfully summitted Königstein, the highest point in Namibia, as part of an initiative to raise money and awareness on gender-based...

Khomasdal residents want homeless out

1 week ago - 19 May 2021 | Social Issues

City of Windhoek (CoW) deputy mayor Clemencia Hanases said they have not reached an agreement to move homeless people accommodated at the Khomasdal stadium even...

Okahandja councillor urges cooperation

1 week ago - 19 May 2021 | Social Issues

Okahandja constituency councillor, Bethuel Tjaveondja, said councillors need to work together with private sectors in their communities in addressing challenges in their societies as government...

US support for HIV facilities

3 weeks ago - 05 May 2021 | Social Issues

To continue increasing access to HIV services for all people in Namibia, the US Embassy in Namibia has supported the opening of two HIV testing...

Building assistance for Okuryangava orphanage

1 month - 30 April 2021 | Social Issues

Building material valued at N$50 000 was handed over to the Okuryangava Children’s Home by RND Holdings on Thursday (29 April).The home houses around twenty...

Cash support for SPCA

1 month - 27 April 2021 | Social Issues

The Olympia Eye and Laser Clinic sold face masks to clients, with all proceeds dedicated to the SPCA. In this way, N$16 650 was raised...

Teenage pregnancies, abuse discussed

1 month - 23 April 2021 | Social Issues

An open dialogue was held in Windhoek on Thursday to discuss the causes and frameworks in place to strengthen efforts to reduce learner pregnancies and...

Struggle kids ‘stigmatised’

1 month - 22 April 2021 | Social Issues

Children of the liberation struggle, also known as ‘struggle kids’, feel it is hard for them to secure employment outside government, because there is a...

Latest News

Two nights of dressing up...

1 hour ago | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] monthly Drag Night Namibia will now be on both Friday and Saturday for a double dose ofentertainment.According to director Lize Ehlers, tickets...

First for local wheelchair basketball

2 hours ago | Sports

Head coach of the men’s national wheelchair basketball team, Ryan Raghoo, announced the squad that will represent Namibia at the Commonwealth Games qualifiers in Johannesburg...

Be wary of Covid-misinformation –...

2 hours ago | Health

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula said government will never do anything to harm Namibians, referring to concerns over the Covid vaccine, which he said was established...

NFA hopes to go ahead

2 hours ago | Sports

The Namibia Football Association (NFA) is planning on engaging stakeholders, including government, to find a way to continue with football action amid Covid-19 regulations that...

Sien Bay, Majozi en Early...

13 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

SA-sangeres Janie Bay se splinternuwe enkelsnit “My Lief” is onlangs deur Warner Music South Africa vrygestel, met die video van dié treffer wat pas uitgereik...

Reho beroepsopleidingsentrum oop

20 hours ago | Local News

Rehoboth • [email protected] eerste termyn van die nuwe beroepsopleidingsentrum op Rehoboth het pas tot ’n einde gekomen aansoeke vir die nuwe inname is tans oop.Die...

Anti-homosexual march highlights confusion on...

22 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] rampant misunderstanding that homosexuality is illegal in Namibia was highlighted at a prayer march against homosexuality in Windhoek on Sunday.The peaceful Christian...

Special care for special children

22 hours ago | Social Issues

Children remain the most vulnerable and disruptions in society such as Covid-19, unemployment or underdevelopment, have a heavy impact on their wellbeing, safety and future.In...

No more free water for...

22 hours ago | Society

The Gobabis Municipality will discontinue the free water supply introduced due to the State of Emergency following the Covid-19 outbreak last year.Mayor Elvire Theron during...

Load More