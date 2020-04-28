Special education – how it’s done
Teaching learners with disabilities during Covid-19 school closures
28 April 2020 | Education
As vast majority of schools in Namibia have transitioned from the classroom to computers, special schools tackle the challenge of e-learning to cater for its pupils, justifying inclusive education for all.
According to deputy director of special programmes and schools, Leopoldine Nakasole, they have created WhatsApp groups with teachers from special schools where they share different learning material which are already simplified for different grades.
“The individual teachers also communicate with the parents of children with intellectual impairments, sharing with them what they can do with their kids at home depending in which phase they are,” she said.
Nakasole added that at the school for the deaf, teachers were asked to record video lessons signing according to the subject they are teaching. “They prepare their lesson the same way they contact in a face to face lesson. The recorded lesson is then sent to the specific learner via mobile.”
She said learners without access to the internet receive hard copy booklets from the school. The schools for visually impaired learners use the same strategy, however printing booklets in large font.
“For learners who are totally blind, teachers record audio which is then sent to pupils. They are also provided with braille booklets for different subjects,” she said.
For schools catering for learners with learning difficulties, teachers are instructed to record videos and audio and simplify the booklets in such a way that the learners will be able to understand.
She emphasised that it is the responsibility of every teacher to make sure that if you have 30 learners in their classroom, they have prepared 30 booklets and made sure that each child receives their learning material.
“Each teacher has to ensure that at the end of every week they can access the learners on the learner’s performance. Every Friday the teachers follow up and give the memos for the test which is included in the booklets,” she said.
Nakasole concluded by saying it this is the same process as for any other learner. “The difference is that they are teaching children with disabilities from a distance, and thus should be extra careful and pay more attention.”