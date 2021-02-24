Special education protocols non-existent

Policies need to be enhanced – Unicef

Namibia has no protocols in place to identify, diagnose and support learners with special education needs. Image for illustrative purposes only. Photo Pixabay

Namibia has no protocols in place to identify, diagnose and support learners with special education needs (LSEN), a report on the Namibian Examination and Assessment System Review revealed.

The report commissioned and released by the education ministry in partnership with the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) recommends that policies relating to inclusive education need to be enhanced.

The review assessed how the performance of children has developed over time and analysed how continuous assessment is performed at schools, and the relationship it has with national examinations.

According to the report: “Teachers are not sufficiently trained on inclusive education and the lack of specialist knowledge and skills of most teachers at mainstream schools regarding LSEN means that learners’ problems are not formally diagnosed.”

It further indicated that life skills teachers are often responsible for diagnosing and referring learners with special education needs, despite having limited training in that role.

Access to resource schools is a challenge, especially in rural areas, while teachers are often unaware that there are special examinations for LSEN.

Such learners are left to fend for themselves as they are subjected to mainstream examinations where there is often no hope of them passing.

“Many teachers admit to paying more attention to learners who they feel will perform well in an examination rather than providing remedial support needed by struggling learners,” the report noted.

According to the report, some regions only have one regional school counsellor to look after over 100 schools, while subject specialists at regional levels are seldom trained in support of LSEN and as such, are unable to provide adequate support to learners with special needs.

The report recommended that there be at least one resource school in every region and to allocate a support teacher to every school, including mainstream schools, to ensure that struggling learners are identified and supported.

“There is a clear need to ensure context-appropriate diagnostic procedures, particularly in rural areas where access to medical and psychology specialist is unlikely,” the report recommended.

Education minister Anna Nghipondoka who launched the report earlier this month, promised that the ministry will study it in detail and work at implementing the recommendations made. – Nampa

