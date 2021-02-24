Special education protocols non-existent

Policies need to be enhanced – Unicef

24 February 2021 | Education

Namibia has no protocols in place to identify, diagnose and support learners with special education needs (LSEN), a report on the Namibian Examination and Assessment System Review revealed.
The report commissioned and released by the education ministry in partnership with the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) recommends that policies relating to inclusive education need to be enhanced.
The review assessed how the performance of children has developed over time and analysed how continuous assessment is performed at schools, and the relationship it has with national examinations.
According to the report: “Teachers are not sufficiently trained on inclusive education and the lack of specialist knowledge and skills of most teachers at mainstream schools regarding LSEN means that learners’ problems are not formally diagnosed.”
It further indicated that life skills teachers are often responsible for diagnosing and referring learners with special education needs, despite having limited training in that role.
Access to resource schools is a challenge, especially in rural areas, while teachers are often unaware that there are special examinations for LSEN.
Such learners are left to fend for themselves as they are subjected to mainstream examinations where there is often no hope of them passing.
“Many teachers admit to paying more attention to learners who they feel will perform well in an examination rather than providing remedial support needed by struggling learners,” the report noted.
According to the report, some regions only have one regional school counsellor to look after over 100 schools, while subject specialists at regional levels are seldom trained in support of LSEN and as such, are unable to provide adequate support to learners with special needs.
The report recommended that there be at least one resource school in every region and to allocate a support teacher to every school, including mainstream schools, to ensure that struggling learners are identified and supported.
“There is a clear need to ensure context-appropriate diagnostic procedures, particularly in rural areas where access to medical and psychology specialist is unlikely,” the report recommended.
Education minister Anna Nghipondoka who launched the report earlier this month, promised that the ministry will study it in detail and work at implementing the recommendations made. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Good news for three Khomas schools

1 day - 26 February 2021 | Education

The Khomas Regional Council, along with the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture handed over new infrastructure to three schools in Windhoek earlier this week.The...

Big day for ALI

3 days ago - 24 February 2021 | Education

FNB, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation and the African Leadership Institute (ALI) recently celebrated the 100th group of leaders who completed their training and received...

A dream becomes a reality

3 days ago - 24 February 2021 | Education

Green Enterprise Solutions shared that one of its longest-serving employees, Emilia Hangula, has earned her Diploma in Pre-Primary Education through the Institute of Open Learning...

Non-teaching posts frozen

5 days ago - 22 February 2021 | Education

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture has suspended the filling of all non-teaching posts in the ministry.According to the ministry’s executive director Sanet Steenkamp,...

Chancellor’s Innovative Fund launched

1 week ago - 19 February 2021 | Education

The University of Namibia (Unam) launched the Chancellor’s Innovative Fund aimed at tackling 21st century challenges by using technology to maximise the benefits of the...

Unam, Meatco take hands

1 week ago - 17 February 2021 | Education

The University of Namibia (Unam) and Meat Corporation of Namibia (Meatco) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at research innovation for the meat value...

Don’t be misled, NQA warns

1 week ago - 16 February 2021 | Education

As the country gears up for the 2021 academic year, grade 11 and 12 learners who qualified for progression to institutions of higher learning and...

Mental health: Keeping children safe

1 week ago - 15 February 2021 | Education

Windhoek • [email protected] the going gets tough, adults have found various ways to lighten the load – from talking it outwith a partner or friend...

Study at your own pace

1 week ago - 15 February 2021 | Education

Stadio Namibia (formerly Southern Business School Namibia) is making enrolling and registration for tertiary education in Namibia easier, with prospective students from the across the...

School drop-outs at all time high

2 weeks ago - 07 February 2021 | Education

While Namibia has nearly achieved universal primary education, with over 85% of children who enrol for grade 1 completing grade 7, the country still struggles...

Latest News

Dramatic increase in fuel prices...

1 day - 26 February 2021 | Energy

The Ministry of Mines and Energy announced that the price of both petrol and diesel will increase by 80c at 00:01 on 3 March.The new...

Dramatic increase in fuel prices...

1 day - 26 February 2021 | Energy

The Ministry of Mines and Energy announced that the price of both petrol and diesel will increase by 80c at 00:01 on 3 March.The new...

Basic income grant immediately feasible...

1 day - 26 February 2021 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] of a basic income grant (BIG) for Namibia say not only is its immediate implementation feasible, but warn that without BIG, Namibia’s...

CoW cuts electricity

1 day - 26 February 2021 | Government

With N$1 billion owed to the City of Windhoek (CoW), the municipality last night announced that it will disconnect all accounts that are in arrears...

Ace that job interview

1 day - 25 February 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Chantelle ReidAn essential step in the employment process is interviewing qualified candidates. An interview is a structured conversation where one participant asks questions,...

Ombudsman tackles CLS favouritism

1 day - 25 February 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] John Walters has launched a legal challenge against a Cabinet decision that he argues is unlawful and prejudiced in favour of Namibia’s...

Big boxing this weekend

2 days ago - 25 February 2021 | Sports

Middleweight boxer, Lucas ‘The Demolisher’ Ndafoluma, is ready to take on Simion Tchetha of Malawi for the vacant World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa title on...

Municipal audit soon

2 days ago - 25 February 2021 | Local News

The City of Windhoek (CoW) announced that as from 8 March, staff will be conducting a municipal service audit.The aim is to verify that information...

Activists say no to Okavango...

2 days ago - 25 February 2021 | Environment

A group of environmental activists held a protest in Windhoek earlier this week, demanding a moratorium on the oil drilling project in Okavango Delta until...

Load More