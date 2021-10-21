Special Olympic nationals one for the books

21 October 2021 | Sports

The power that sport has to break down barriers was evident as the final instalment Special Olympics Namibia (SON) national sports that took place at the Football for Hope Centre in Windhoek last week.
The sports code events were divided into three due to Covid protocols as the athletes are very vulnerable to the virus.
At the opening, Emilia Nzuzi and Charles Nyambe, President of Special Olympics in Africa, both thanked those in attendance, especially athletes, for participating while emphasizing the spirit of volunteerism.
Other attendees included Fritz Jacobs and Ottilie Mujoro of the Nampower Foundation and SON Board members.
The sporting activities began with cycling that took place at Heja Lodge with coach Jeffrey, while the basketball athletes were taken through drills and 5-a-side games by coach James Makuwa.
Football was the star of the event, with both boys and girls teams from Khomas, Erongo and the Oshana region competing against each other. An impressive 34 goals were scored in eight matches.
The games were also used to compile a list of athletes to represent Namibia at the Unified Soccer Unity cup in the USA from 31 July to 6 August 2022. The boys will take part in the 11-a-side competition and the girls in the 7-a-side. The names of the selected athletes will be released after mandatory consultations with care givers and parents.
On behalf of all the athletes and SON, Nzuzi thanks GIZ Sports for Development, who donated sports equipment for the event.
SON also thanks all the volunteers, coaches, partners, media and spectators as well as DJ Baggio on the decks and local musician "Dik Bones", who voluntarily performed at the event.

