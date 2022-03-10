Special Olympics Namibia inaugurates refurbished facilities

Special Olympics Namibia inaugurated its refurbished sports facilities at the Katutura Football for Hope Centre. Photo Studio7

Special Olympics Namibia (SON) inaugurated its refurbished sports facilities at the Katutura Football for Hope Centre last week, and kicked off a sports day together with its stakeholders.

Honourable Christine //Hoebes, Minister of Presidency and patron of SON, as well as sports minister Agnes Tjongarero, together with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) were present to mark the event.

SON’s mission is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competitions in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community at large.

It became harder to fulfil this mission in Namibia for the athletes, as the facilities were simply not safe for the athletes any longer. With the intervention of GIZ, funding and expertise was sourced that enabled the SON to receive the much needed upgrade and allow the continued development of the Special Olympics movement in Namibia.

Work comprised new fencing and general upgrades of the facilities. Although very grateful for GIZ’s support, SON is always looking for other sponsors and supporters to assist in finishing the upgrades and maintain the facilities.

At the event, Tjongarero, whom seconded Deputy Director for Marginalised and Women in Sport Johanna Manuel, stated that the newly erected fence would ensure some deterrence to persons who may intend to vandalize and steal goods from the centre. “It will also provide improved safeguarding for children, athletes, coaches and staff members.

“SON is not just about sports; it also educates people on health and nutrition; community-based activities as well providing education and training in development of athletes; safeguards children and athletes; and inspires those with intellectual disabilities that they too can achieve what they want and participate in regional, national and even international sporting events,” Emilia Nzuzi, national executive director of SON said.

“The participation in activities for people with disabilities at this centre, will not only contribute to the health and welfare of a person with intellectual disabilities, but will reduce the negative stigma attached to them.”

She added: “Giving people with intellectual disabilities the same opportunities is essential and the pride which they feel from participating in sports and events is immense and a joy to behold”.

This year and in the coming years the refurbished facilities will allow the organisation to focus on the sporting events coming up such as the 2022 Unify football cup in Chicago and the 2023 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin.