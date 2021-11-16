Special support for SPCA

Pictured FLTR are FNB Namibia’s Natasja Slinger, FirstRand Namibia CSI Manager Revonia Kahivere, and SPCA National Director Hanna Rhodin. Photo contributed

The SPCA recently hosted its annual Animals by Night fundraiser – a fun evening bringing animal lovers, sponsors, and talented Namibian artists together in aid of the animals at the SPCA.

At the occasion, SPCA national director Hanna Rhodin, thanked FNB Namibia for their donation of N$100 000 to the SPCA Windhoek’s Dixie’s Fund.

She said that Dixie’s Fund was dedicated to the ordinary and extraordinary medical and veterinary treatments and interventions that the animals at the SPCA so desperately need.

“In the last year alone, the SPCA sterilised over 500 animals, administered over 2 200 vaccines, and performed 110 other procedures (including x-rays, pinning of broken legs, amputations, and dental work). The SPCA is appreciative of FNB’s continued and impactful support. Thanks to FNB, the SPCA can do more for the many animals that come through its shelter doors and be sure to make a difference in their lives.”

In turn, FirstRand Namibia CSI Manager Revonia Kahivere expressed her appreciation towards work done by the SPCA. “We know that the funds will be used wisely to look after our loving companions.”

Kahivere added that the companionship of animals and the positive influence they have on people has become more obvious since the outbreak of the pandemic, as Covid-19 enforced isolation and segregation from “normal” life as well as long stretches working from home when the pandemic was at its peak.

“Earlier this year, the loss of our daily routines as we knew them and the threat of more serious casualties from Covid-19, put a serious emotional strain on all of us. So perhaps it should come as no surprise that pets can help reduces stress and anxiety, particularly when you are experiencing a stressful situation – because they provide non-judgmental emotional support. It is no wonder that we, at FNB Namibia, are happy to once again support the SPCA with an amount of N$100 000 towards the Dixie Fund.”