Special support for SPCA

16 November 2021 | Social Issues

The SPCA recently hosted its annual Animals by Night fundraiser – a fun evening bringing animal lovers, sponsors, and talented Namibian artists together in aid of the animals at the SPCA.
At the occasion, SPCA national director Hanna Rhodin, thanked FNB Namibia for their donation of N$100 000 to the SPCA Windhoek’s Dixie’s Fund.
She said that Dixie’s Fund was dedicated to the ordinary and extraordinary medical and veterinary treatments and interventions that the animals at the SPCA so desperately need.
“In the last year alone, the SPCA sterilised over 500 animals, administered over 2 200 vaccines, and performed 110 other procedures (including x-rays, pinning of broken legs, amputations, and dental work). The SPCA is appreciative of FNB’s continued and impactful support. Thanks to FNB, the SPCA can do more for the many animals that come through its shelter doors and be sure to make a difference in their lives.”
In turn, FirstRand Namibia CSI Manager Revonia Kahivere expressed her appreciation towards work done by the SPCA. “We know that the funds will be used wisely to look after our loving companions.”
Kahivere added that the companionship of animals and the positive influence they have on people has become more obvious since the outbreak of the pandemic, as Covid-19 enforced isolation and segregation from “normal” life as well as long stretches working from home when the pandemic was at its peak.
“Earlier this year, the loss of our daily routines as we knew them and the threat of more serious casualties from Covid-19, put a serious emotional strain on all of us. So perhaps it should come as no surprise that pets can help reduces stress and anxiety, particularly when you are experiencing a stressful situation – because they provide non-judgmental emotional support. It is no wonder that we, at FNB Namibia, are happy to once again support the SPCA with an amount of N$100 000 towards the Dixie Fund.”

Similar News

 

Agt maatskaplike werkers vir die hele Khomas

1 day - 15 November 2021 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected]’n Petisie wat die haglike werksomstandighede van maatskaplike werkers uitlig en geskryf deur ’n groep maatskaplike werkers in die Khomasstreek aan die ministerie...

Nampol donates to Otjomuise soup kitchen

1 day - 15 November 2021 | Social Issues

As part of the seventh national conference of the Namibian Police Women's Network (Nampol), officers handed over food and hygiene items to those in need,...

Heart for Groot Aub’s furry friends

4 days ago - 12 November 2021 | Social Issues

FNB, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, supported the Namibian Animal Welfare Association (NAWA) with N$100 000 towards veterinary consulting room services in Groot Aub -...

Own ‘baby saver box’ for Gobabis

1 week ago - 10 November 2021 | Social Issues

Gobabis • [email protected]’s second baby saving box in which women can leave their babies that they cannot care for, without fear of persecution, has been...

Facelift for RHB’s Greenhouse Planting Project

1 week ago - 09 November 2021 | Social Issues

The Capricorn Group supported one of its employees’ personal volunteer initiatives which was selected as the winning entry following the launch of an internal #Changemaker...

An apple a day!

1 week ago - 04 November 2021 | Social Issues

The Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project is currently underway, distributing apples and apple juices countrywide.Themed “Celebrating 21 Years of Hope”, the project commemorates its anniversary...

Donated vehicle for E.M.A.

1 week ago - 04 November 2021 | Social Issues

E.M.A. Rescue Service recently received a new emergency & rescue response vehicle for use in Windhoek to serve the public and assist in case of...

EduDrink: Enjoying your tipple in moderation

2 weeks ago - 01 November 2021 | Social Issues

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) launched EduDrink – its latest investment aimed at combating the harmful use of alcohol – today.Complementing various other NBL initiatives in...

Township women learn to sew

3 weeks ago - 27 October 2021 | Social Issues

Twenty-eight Windhoek women recently successfully completed a three-month sewing course at the City of Windhoek (CoW).The course was conducted at the UN Plaza Community Hall...

Shoes heading to Omaheke

3 weeks ago - 27 October 2021 | Social Issues

Project Never Walk Alone (PNWA), led by Tim Ekandjo, announced the distribution of the second batch of 1300 pairs of shoes to the needy in...

Latest News

Brandstof styg sedert Januarie met...

2 hours ago | Energy

Windhoek • [email protected] is gekenmerk deur verskeie brandstofprysstygings, met inligting verskaf deur die ministerie van mynwese en energie wat daarop wys dat pryse sedert die...

Keeping Namibians on the move

13 hours ago | Motors

Bank Windhoek awarded salespersons and dealerships in the motor vehicle industry during its annual Selekt Sales Awards ceremony hosted in the capital recently.The awards recognised...

Tref-en-trap bestuurder kry borg

18 hours ago | Accidents

Yolanda NelDie bestuurder wat daarvan beskuldig word dat hy ’n fietsryer raak gery het en van die toneel gevlug het, is borgtog toegestaan maar is...

Special support for SPCA

22 hours ago | Social Issues

The SPCA recently hosted its annual Animals by Night fundraiser – a fun evening bringing animal lovers, sponsors, and talented Namibian artists together in aid...

Tax payers foot state’s LGBTQ...

23 hours ago | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibia Equal Rights Movement on Monday called on home affairs minister Albert Kawana and government to stop abusing tax payers’ money to...

Vaccination of children allowed

23 hours ago | Health

Windhoek • [email protected]“The responsibility has now shifted from government to the public,” health minister Kalumbi Shangula said in the capital on Friday, while announcing the...

Legacy of Love Dashing for...

23 hours ago | Sports

The Legacy of Love cycling team will be riding in the Nedbank Desert Dash in December to raise money for families that lost loved ones...

Keeping Ongos connected

23 hours ago | Infrastructure

Paratus Namibia and Ongos Connect signed a commercial connectivity agreement on 10 November, confirming that Paratus will be the technology / infrastructure partner to bring...

NWR MD reacts to video

1 day - 16 November 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • Yolanda NelThe managing director of Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) responded to a video beingcirculated on social media of guests supposedly only being offered...

Load More