Specialty training for African doctors

Better management for diabetes and hypertension patients

22 May 2020 | Health

The Merck Foundation together with African First Ladies continue their strategy to provide specialty training for African doctors by providing a one-year diploma and two-year master degree in both Preventive Cardiovascular Medicine and Diabetes for medical postgraduates from more than 35 African and Asian countries.
According to dr. Sofia Nepembe, Merck Foundation alumnus from Namibia she feels fortunate to be a part of this program and receive the Postgraduate one-year Diploma in Preventative Cardiovascular Medicine as part of Merck Foundation capacity advancement program. “The course has enabled me to learn the advanced scientific developments for prevention and treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The course has helped me to serve my patients better,” she said. Nepember added that the Merck Foundation is doing a great job by providing postgraduate degrees for doctors like her who are eager to specialize to better serve their communities.
In a statement, the Foundation said they has so far enrolled and trained over 183 medical postgraduates from over 35 countries. As a part of their efforts to build hypertension and diabetes care capacity, Merck Foundation enrolled medical postgraduates for One Year Online Diploma and Two Year online master degree in Preventive Cardiovascular Medicine and Diabetes from a reputable university in United Kingdom. Additionally, they also enrolled doctors for a three-month Diabetes Master course from English, French and Portuguese speaking African countries to advance their clinical knowledge in tackling these non-communicable conditions.
Merck also started a Coronavirus healthcare capacity building by providing a one-year online diploma and two-year master degree in Respiratory Medicine and Acute Medicine for African Doctors. Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation emphasized that amidst the pandemic that has rocked the world, we must not forget people living with other health conditions such as Diabetes and Hypertension because they are the Coronavirus risk groups. “Therefore Merck Foundation continues to build Hypertension and Diabetes care training to doctors, in partnership with African First Ladies, Ministries of Health and Academia. Moreover, we also provide training to doctors from Asian countries.”




Similar News

 

Watch your mask

1 week ago - 13 May 2020 | Health

Healthcare workers are worried about the improper use of face masks by members of the public, after it became compulsory to wear during stage two...

CAN recommences with screening services

2 weeks ago - 05 May 2020 | Health

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) is happy to announce the recommencement of cancer screening services Cervical screenings and clinical breast examinations will take place...

No intensive care units in Omaheke

3 weeks ago - 27 April 2020 | Health

The Omaheke regional council is concerned about the lack of an intensive care unit (ICU) inthe region.During a Regional Disaster Risk Management Committee (RDRMC) meeting...

CAN up and running again

4 weeks ago - 23 April 2020 | Health

The Cancer Association of Namibia announced that their essential services permit has been issued and that they are once again ready to continue assisting cancer...

More sanitary goods for health

1 month - 17 April 2020 | Health

The National Special Risks Insurance Association (Nasria) donated sanitary goods to the ministry of health and social services.In a statement, Nasria managing director (MD) Ndjoura...

Maternal healthcare fails dismally

1 month - 16 April 2020 | Health

Most expectant mothers are confronted with myriad challenges ranging from the inability to access health facilities, being forced to deliver at home due to limited...

Suicides could spike amidst Covid-19

1 month - 16 April 2020 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] economic and emotional battering from the fall-out of the Covid-19 pandemic could lead to increased suicides and mental health problems in Namibia....

NAMFISA watching medical funds

1 month - 07 April 2020 | Health

Medical aid funds may not restrict members' use of benefits in relation with the diagnosing and treating of Covid-19, manager of corporate communications at the...

SA to make own ventilators

1 month - 06 April 2020 | Health

Denel’s ventilator production project, which is to produce ventilators to help the South Africa’s health services cope with the expected flood of Covid-19 patients, is...

Residents undermine lockdown regulations

1 month - 03 April 2020 | Health

Health and social services minister, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, said there are serious concerns about certain individuals undermining the objectives of the lockdown.He said the actions...

Latest News

Boreholes to be registered

1 day - 20 May 2020 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek is implementing a project to register privately-owned operational and/or non-operational boreholes in the local authority area, covering all boreholes on urban...

Mega prizes up for grabs

1 day - 20 May 2020 | Business

Windhoek • [email protected] Importers is hosting a competition for small business across the country. Owner Izaan Viljoen says she decided to provide this opportunity to...

Neto and Ndula win with...

1 day - 20 May 2020 | Local News

Two Namibian teenagers were the winners of the European Union’s (EU) online competition tocelebrate Europe Day.Due to current lockdown regulations, the EU delegation in Namibia...

CPS gives feedback over Haven...

1 day - 20 May 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] a social media post spread like wildfire with accusations that the animals of the Haven Zoological Park are dying on the premises,...

Een, twee, drie blok myself

1 day - 20 May 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] is geen geheim dat ek gaande is oor realiteitsprogramme nie. Moet my nieverkeerd verstaan nie, ek praat van kwaliteit programme nie en...

Tittseltjie Franse flair in die...

1 day - 20 May 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] hierdie nuwe koffiewinkel in Klein Windhoek agter die FNCC weggesteek is, is dit soos om ’n juweel te vind by Schutzen straat...

Oktoberfest off the cards –...

1 day - 20 May 2020 | Events

There’s no Windhoek Oktoberfest to look forward to this year, with organisers announcing the cancellation of the annual event, which would have taken place on...

Sharing bags of hope

1 day - 20 May 2020 | Politics

FNB, Bokomo Namibia and Co-Feed Namibia partnered on a food drive via the FNB Happiness Store to alleviate hunger and assist the most vulnerable during...

Air Nam plans repatriation flights

2 days ago - 19 May 2020 | Transport

Swakopmund • eleuschner.az.com.naAir Namibia wants to fly stranded EU citizens in Namibia home in the coming week and at the same time bring back Namibians...

Load More