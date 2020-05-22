Specialty training for African doctors

Better management for diabetes and hypertension patients

Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation acknowledge some of Merck Foundation Alumni, future Diabetes and Hypertension experts in Africa and Asia. Photo: APO Group

The Merck Foundation together with African First Ladies continue their strategy to provide specialty training for African doctors by providing a one-year diploma and two-year master degree in both Preventive Cardiovascular Medicine and Diabetes for medical postgraduates from more than 35 African and Asian countries.

According to dr. Sofia Nepembe, Merck Foundation alumnus from Namibia she feels fortunate to be a part of this program and receive the Postgraduate one-year Diploma in Preventative Cardiovascular Medicine as part of Merck Foundation capacity advancement program. “The course has enabled me to learn the advanced scientific developments for prevention and treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The course has helped me to serve my patients better,” she said. Nepember added that the Merck Foundation is doing a great job by providing postgraduate degrees for doctors like her who are eager to specialize to better serve their communities.

In a statement, the Foundation said they has so far enrolled and trained over 183 medical postgraduates from over 35 countries. As a part of their efforts to build hypertension and diabetes care capacity, Merck Foundation enrolled medical postgraduates for One Year Online Diploma and Two Year online master degree in Preventive Cardiovascular Medicine and Diabetes from a reputable university in United Kingdom. Additionally, they also enrolled doctors for a three-month Diabetes Master course from English, French and Portuguese speaking African countries to advance their clinical knowledge in tackling these non-communicable conditions.

Merck also started a Coronavirus healthcare capacity building by providing a one-year online diploma and two-year master degree in Respiratory Medicine and Acute Medicine for African Doctors. Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation emphasized that amidst the pandemic that has rocked the world, we must not forget people living with other health conditions such as Diabetes and Hypertension because they are the Coronavirus risk groups. “Therefore Merck Foundation continues to build Hypertension and Diabetes care training to doctors, in partnership with African First Ladies, Ministries of Health and Academia. Moreover, we also provide training to doctors from Asian countries.”









