SPES receives during lockdown

27 April 2020 | Local News

A local charity in the capital has been supporting the informal settlements for more than 14years, contributing to 25 informal preschools and nearly 1 700 children and 80 teachers.
With the Coronavirus impacting everyone in the country, a non-profit like SPES Charity are some of the hardest hit during the lockdown. According to Caroline Nel, of Plastic Packaging, they follow an holistic approach, aiming to create hope and a better future for the children and youth they support.
“With the lockdown still in place, they started a COVID-19 Relief fund specifically to support the children, families, and preschool teachers that are part of their program,” says Nel. This fund was established on their pillars including education and providing basic needs for the children, teachers, and their families.
“Plastic Packaging realised the urgency to contribute towards the relief fund, strengthening their capacity in supporting the children, teachers, and their families during this time of need,” she said.
As part of its corporate social responsibility towards Namibian residents, the sponsorship includes plastic bags for the distributing of food and stationary as well as the printing of educational materials so that the children of SPES charity can continue with their educational programme during the lockdown.
Plastic Packaging invites other businesses or entities to collaborate with them as continued funds are still needed. For more information visit charity website at www.spescharity.com or send a mail to [email protected]

