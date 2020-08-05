Sport awards called off

In this archive image, Johannes Nambala displays the floating trophy he won for being the Sportsman of the Year with a Disability at the 2017 Namibia Annual Sports Awards. Photo Nampa

The 17th edition of the Namibia Annual Sports Awards (NASA) was called off on Wednesday by the Namibia Sports Commission (NSC).

The awards were scheduled for October but will now be held at the same time next year, Chief Administrator Freddy Mwiya said, adding that the NSC board endorsed the postponement of the event, given the current state of emergency on account of Covid-19 which has disrupted all national, regional, continental and global sporting events scheduled for 2020.

He said that the sporting industry has seen unimaginable disruption and athletes, as well as officials, are under tremendous pressure, stress and anxiety therefore their mental health should be amongst the highest priorities. “Athletes have not been able to compete in local or international sporting events that have been called off due to measures put in place to reduce the further spread of the virus. We hope you will appreciate that given the many constraints, we had to take this decision without having consulted you directly as a key stakeholder,” Mwiya said.

Mwiya stated that with all the measures in place, NASA judges would have not gotten fair and quality submissions for nominees given the limited number of competitions that athletes competed in during the last quarter of 2019. “Equally, there has not been much international participation in the first quarter of 2020. We are hopeful that with the lifting of state emergency and easing of restrictions and the gradual opening of contact sport under stage four of Covid-19 there is a likelihood that our athletes will be able to participate in regional and other competitions,” he said. – Nampa

