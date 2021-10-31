Sports personalities shine at awards

31 October 2021 | Sports

Namibia’s Olympic silver medallist, Christine Mboma, was named Sports Woman, Junior Sports Woman and Sports Star of the year at the 17th edition of the Namibia Annual Sports Awards (NASA) ceremony on Saturday night.
The 200 metres (m) star beat fellow sprinter Beatrice Masilingi and marathon runner Helalia Johannes in the Sports Woman and Sports Star categories to win Namibia’s sought-after sports prizes.
Masilingi, who had a dominant year breaking several records at the continental and international level, capping it by winning the Diamond League finale, was a clear favourite going into awards night.
The Namibia Hockey Union (NHU) also won big when it bagged the Development Programme of the Year award. The Hockey Women’s National team won Team of the Year after qualifying for the Indoor Hockey World Cup scheduled for February 2022 in Belgium, ahead of the 4x100m u/20 relay team, and the Senior National Cricket Team who are currently at the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.
In other categories, Cricket Namibia was named Federation of the Year, while in-form national football team captain Peter Shalulile was named Professional Shining Star in the Diaspora.
Namibian Sun’s Limba Mupetami was named Digital (online, social media and photography) as well as Broadcast Journalist of the year, with Hesron Kapanga of NAMPA scooping the Print (Newspaper, Magazine, etc.) Journalist of the Year prize.
Delano Müller retained his Community Inspirational Award of the Year, while female football referee Twanyanyukwa Antsino was named the best Umpire/Referee of the Year.
The Junior Sportsman of the year award went to sprinter Magano Naseb.
For Coach of the Year, Mboma and Masilingi’s coach Henk Botha won the prize, beating Paralympic coach Letu Hamhola and Canoe and Rowing specialist Grant Douglas.
In the disability categories, the Sportsman of the Year award went to Johannes Nambala, while the Sportswoman of the Year title went to Lahja Ishitile. The junior awards in the same categories went to Bradley Murere and Lahja Iipinge.
Pomwene Shaduka of Naayele Dream Publication was named People’s Choice Sports Star of the Year.
Lifetime Achievement awards were given to Charles Nyambe, Harry Simon Snr, Beata Naigambo and John Lifasi Njubei. – Nampa

