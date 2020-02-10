Spot on!

Spruce up your home with these colour trends

10 February 2020 | Life Style

This year will have homeowners green with envy by the predictions of major paint brands who have chosen a shade of emerald green as their Colour of the Year for the season ahead. Other colours that are predicted to be popular include muted shades of dirty pink and some bold pops of mustard yellow and rose gold.
“Colour can have an exceptional impact on buyers,” says Adrian Goslett of RE/MAX of Southern Africa.
However, understanding the somewhat costly and labour-intensive effort it would take to repaint a home, most buyers eliminate homes that are not painted according to their taste. “Consequently, neutrals tend to work best as a rule of thumb. Sellers should understand that depending on how far they adopt the latest trends, they could potentially limit their buying pool to a very specific market. It is advisable to stick to the more neutral paint colours for the walls and use the bolder shades on cushions, curtains and other removable items that will go with the seller into their next home,” Goslett says.
Where colour trends ought to be considered is in certain fittings, such as taps and cupboard handles. “Updating these features to fit in with the latest colour trends is a cost-effective way to make a space look more modern. These are also easily replaced if the buyers have alternative preferences,” says Goslett.
The last factor most homeowners overlook is the paint colour of the exterior of their home.
“You want to be in keeping with the look and feel of your neighbourhood, but at the same time you want to make sure that your house stands out in a positive way that increases its appeal to buyers. Striking this balance is the key to adding value to your home. If you are uncertain of what colour will provide the most appeal, speak to a real estate professional to find out what buyers in your area are searching for,” Goslett concludes.

