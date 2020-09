Spring is in the air!

Photo TripAdvisor

Good news for local flora lovers, is that there will be a guided walk in the Botanic Gardens in the capital on Saturday.

According to Diana Thompson of the Botanic Society (Botsoc), they have two guides, so no group will be bigger than 10 people.

The walk starts at 08:00 until 10:45. Entrance is N$20 per person for visitors, while members and children under 16 can enter for free. There will be a number of items for sale, and refreshments will be available afterwards.

Info: 081 248 7362 or 081 222 8686.