St Georges makes headway with short film

Actor Marco Spaumer will guide the learners in the early phases of development of their films.

The Art of Colour, a 2-minute film pitch by St Georges Diocesan School in Windhoek, has been selected to go through to the next round of the Filmit competition in South Africa.

Initially short films had been received from two schools in Namibia, along with submissions from 33 schools in South Africa.

The first-round panel of judges consisting of Bradley Joshua from Gambit Films, Moenier Hendricks from Homebrew Films, and Marcel Spaumer and Richard September from Suidooster, went through all 70 film concepts pitched by these school groups, and selected twenty they believe have entertainment value, are doable, evoke interest and should make for a good short film.

All judges compiled a short video in which they shared their professional opinion, observations, and recommendations on what the 20 approved film groups should focus on when heading into the mentorship programme in preparation for the making of their films. These videos are shared on the Paul Roos Gymnasium YouTube channel.

The Filmit team wants to inspire all schools who entered (also those who did not qualify to move on to the next round) to up their game and learn how to improve their ideas and concepts, if not for the 2021 competition – then definitely for the 2022 competition.

A pre-recorded mentorship video (including advice from industry professionals) on pre-production, production and post-production of films will be shared via the Paul Roos Gymnasium YouTube channel. This video is made available free of charge for all 35 schools who entered the competition.

Contributors to this video are Johannes Pieter Nel (director of photography), Louis Pretorius (screenwriter), Zandré Coetzer (Nagvlug Films), Lloyd O’Conner (sound engineer), Fahema Hendricks (director of photography), Braam du Toit (composer), Eva du Preez (editor), Neil Sandilands (acting for the camera) and Michael Botha (post-production on sound).

The mentorship programme was made possible by Atterbury and WeBuyCars. It will be uploaded and available for private streaming on the PRG YouTube channel on 26 July 2021.

One-on-one mentorship by industry specialists kicks off on 27 July. This mentorship will continue over a two-week period up until 6 August. It will take place online (via Zoom sessions) and will be presented by five actors from the TV series Suidooster. Each actor will be allocated to four of the participating schools. These actors will guide the learners in the early phases of development of their films. They are Marco Spaumer, Dean Smith, Esther von Waltsleben, Jawaahier Petersen and Eden Classens.

The other schools going through to the next round are all from South Africa.

PRG Filmit looks forward to seeing how these learners grow, develop their film-making skills and contribute to the vast array of stories finding its origin in Southern Africa.



