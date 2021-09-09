Stadium rental costs country dearly

Both the Sam Nujoma Stadium (pictured here) and Independence Stadium are unfit for international football matches. Photo Nampa / Archive

Namibia will pay close to N$2 million per game for using South African stadiums whenever the national football team, the Brave Warriors, play international games there, sport minister Agnes Tjongarero said during the Namibia Annual Sports Expo 2021 launch at Windhoek Gymnasium yesterday.

She said that at the moment, the national team is forced to play home games outside the country due to local facilities not meeting expected standards. This means that per game day, the country is losing close to N$2 million that is being invested in the South African economy, through among others, renting of stadiums, air tickets and accommodation of the team and officials.

This moves came about following the Confederation of African Football (CAF) declaring the Sam Nujoma Stadium substandard and no longer fit for use in April this year, which resulted in CAF issuing a fine of N$85 800 to the Namibia Football Association (NFA) for using a dilapidated stadium for international matches.

The fine was paid and the NFA was forced to find available international standard stadiums in neighbouring countries.

They secured Orlando Stadium in South Africa.

Furthermore, Namibians are losing the opportunity to conduct business outside local stadiums, while the local football-loving community is being deprived of experiencing the joy of watching football matches live, and they resort to watching their heroes and heroines on televisions, Tjongarero said.

“It is in the best interest of everybody for the nation to pull together and ensure that our facilities can be upgraded to the expected standards, thus my call again to the private sector to come on board and invest in sport. We all know the impact sport tourism has on the coffers of towns in which major sporting tournaments are hosted, and Namibian towns will not be any different,” she said. – Nampa

