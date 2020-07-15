Staff changes at Nampol

Commissioner Nelius Becker will head the Namibian Police Forensic Science Institute as from 1 September 2020. Photo Nampa

The Inspector General of the Namibian Police Force announced a number of changes of position in the force.

• Deputy Commissioner Moritz Norres !Naruseb has been appointed as Head of the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) and is promoted from the rank of Deputy Commissioner to that of Commissioner.!Naruseb has 25 years’ experience in organised crime investigations.

• Commissioner Nelius Becker has been transferred from being Head of the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) to the Head of Namibian Police Forensic Science Institute (NPFSI), effective 1 September 2020. Becker will be replacing national forensic expert, Dr Paul Ludik, who will be retiring from the public service at the end of August 2020.

• Commissioner Elias Mutota is the new Head of the Special Field Force Directorate. His position as Head of Special Branch Directorate was filled by Deputy Commissioner Michael Abraham, who was since promoted to a Commissioner. Abraham hails from the Very Important Persons Directorate (VIP) and was responsible for Security.



