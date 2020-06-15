Stakeholders to discuss 2020 election strategy
15 June 2020 | Politics
Political parties will sit down on Tuesday (16 June 2020) with Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) officials to discuss the way forward for the 2020 regional council and local authority elections to help formulate a roadmap for elections amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, among other hot topics.
ECN chief electoral officer Theo Mujoro on Monday confirmed the meeting, saying the ECN is currently consulting election stakeholders on the Covid-19 mitigation strategy for the forthcoming elections. “Our stakeholders at this point include registered political parties and associations and organisations and most importantly, the Ministry of Health and Social Services,” he said.
Mujoro said the ECN expects first level consultations to be concluded by the end of this week when the ECN will be able to provide more detailed information regarding the 2020 elections slated to take place towards the end of the year.
Political commentator Ndumba Jonah Kamwanyah says the stakeholder discussions needs to take into account the “new normal way of doing things due to Covid-19”. He warned that the pandemic and health and safety regulations implemented could have “serious implications for the upcoming elections and our democracy in general”.
Kamwanyah underlined that all stakeholders working towards the election strategy “must cautiously weigh our country and the electoral body’s ability to hold the election while balancing the health of the citizens and the credibility of the ballot process”.
Critical talks
The National Unity Democratic Organisation’s (Nudo) Joseph Kauandenge said the party’s priority at the ECN stakeholder discussions is to hear in what way the ECN is ready to prepare the country for elections during the state of emergency, adding that the ECN should also be able to clarify how voter education will be undertaken and should allow for sufficient time for the supplementary voter registration process. “This should be of sufficient time, not less than two weeks.”
Kauandenge said the health ministry’s input will be vital to determine the safety of voters during the upcoming elections. He also warned that should the pandemic require a return to stage one lockdown conditions, there is a likelihood that the elections will have to be postponed.
Kamwanyah noted that if the pandemic spirals out of control and the situation warrants, a postponement might be “a reasonable alternative, but this decision must not be taken lightly, because cancelling the election is harmful to democracy. Therefore, if circumstances permit, I would say we proceed with elections.”
A statement issued by the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) said the effort should be made to allow political parties the freedom to engage with voters on a large scale ahead of the elections, and that the electorate’s rights should be observed during pre-election voter mobilisation efforts by all parties.
Moreover, the PDM said that voters should adhere to current government regulations to ensure their safety during elections, including a maximum of 50 persons at polling stations adhering to social distancing measures, wearing masks and sanitising of hands.
Election trail
Political commentator Kamwanyah said the use of paper ballots for the upcoming elections will ensure “some certainty and control ofthe process, rather than using electrical voting machines (EVM’s) without paper trails”.
Kauandenge underlined that Nudo was never in favour of the use of EVMs without a paper trail. "If they can’t provide paper trails, then ballot paper is the only solution, even though it includes a lot of work and it takes some time. It is the only transparent way.”
The PDM stressed that they will push for the implementation of EVMs with verifiable paper trails for the upcoming elections, noting that this would be in line with the February 2020 Supreme Court ruling. “We believe the ECN has had enough time to purchase the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) after the Supreme Court ruled that elections without VVPAT contradict the electoral act.”
Mujoro could not yet comment on whether VVPAT with EVMs will be used or paper ballots. He said the ECN will only be able to provide further details after the stakeholder consultations this week.