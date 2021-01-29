Start the year on the right financial footing

29 January 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Elzita Beukes

The new year is upon us and brings new energy and opportunity for us to put in place or relook our financial plan for the year ahead.
Unfortunately, Covid-19 is still very much our reality and continues to put a heavy strain on people’s wellbeing and finances. It is in these uncertain times that we encourage consumers to focus on the things that they can control such as managing their money effectively and taking charge of their financial future.
Financial planning has never been more important, and we encourage customers to devise a financial roadmap for what will most likely be another difficult year financially. This will help consumers to keep track of their budgets and spending and assist in ticking off some of the financial goals they’ve set out for the year 2021.
Consider these five money management principles to start the new year right:
1.Revise or create a budget. While this seems like an obvious task, many people do not put their budget on paper or on apps or spreadsheets. It is important to write down all your income, expenses (covering both needs and wants) in order to have a clear picture of your finances. This picture enables you to see where your money is going and if you can cut back on some non-essential spending in order to put this money toward your savings.
2.Have an emergency savings fund. If there’s one thing 2020 taught us is the importance of having an emergency fund reserved for emergencies or loss of income. It is advisable to save between 3 – 6 months’ worth of your monthly expenses.
3.Don’t cancel your insurance and medical aid payments. Insurance and medical aid are non-negotiables; they should not be used as a mechanism to free up cash. Once a policy lapses or you cancel it, you expose yourself and your family to greater risk.
4.Invest your money for the long-term. Get advice from your bank or a financial advisor on where to invest your money. There are different asset classes that you can invest in such as shares, fixed deposits, property, retirement annuities just to name a few.
5.Managing your debt. Paying off debt sooner will save you money. If you can still afford to honour your credit obligations, pay a little more toward them. Managing your credit better also means keeping a good relationship with your credit providers. If you are unable to make repayments, contact them, hiding or ignoring them may lead to financial penalties which affects your credit profile in the future.
How you manage your finances will go a long way in assisting you with any challenges that may occur along the way. Be smart about money and let it work for you.
*Elzita Beukes is FNB’s Communications Manager.

Similar News

 

A closer look at chicken production systems

2 days ago - 26 January 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Hanks SaisaiIn Namibia, chicken farming is an emerging venture that is on the rise, with a focus on producing table eggs and meat...

Stay vigilant when using free public Wi-Fi

1 week ago - 19 January 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Desery van WykAs people look for diversity in working spaces from their “work from home” routine, such as coffee shops, the use of...

Proverbs 31 Woman in Business

1 week ago - 18 January 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Ilke PlattUsually, one would read new years’ resolution thought articles this time of the year; however, has the pandemic changed the dialogue and...

Financial resolutions to live by in 2021

2 weeks ago - 12 January 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Jerome NamasebWe are often left feeling overwhelmed and guilty from the excessive spending and increased expenses after the holiday season. As much as...

Covid-19 and The Triple Bottom Line

2 weeks ago - 11 January 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Natasja Beyleveld The salmon run takes guts and effort, even though the fish knows it will die thereafter. You fight for the survival...

Unmasked ambition and resilience in 2021

2 weeks ago - 11 January 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Llewellyn le HanéIn the New Year’s speech that President Geingob gave to ring in 2021, he reflected on what has been one of...

Unearthing social responsibility in Namibia’s mining sector

1 month - 09 December 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Fabian ShaanikaThe importance of the mining sector in Namibia and its contribution to our country’s economy can never be underestimated.The sector is an...

Millennials opt to delay motherhood

1 month - 08 December 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Mauriza FredericksGrowing numbers of millennial women — those between 23 and 39 years old in 2020 — are choosing to only have children...

Growing importance of the informal market

1 month - 08 December 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Frans UusikuThe economic landscape has evolved and is becoming increasingly characterised by changing consumer tastes and preferences around the consumption of goods and...

Rough diamond that’s ready to sparkle

1 month - 01 December 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Ray Auala JrThe benefits of deep capital markets in emerging economies is known, and a fundamental pillar of this is the bond market.Although...

Latest News

Different, but just as exciting!

29th of January 10:00 | Education

For 82 inquisitive children, the big day finally arrived! The start of school at the Deutsche Höhere Privatschule Windhoek (DHPS).With an entirely different programme under...

Start the year on the...

29th of January 09:29 | Opinion

Windhoek • Elzita BeukesThe new year is upon us and brings new energy and opportunity for us to put in place or relook our financial...

Roots delivers first apples

29th of January 09:00 | Agriculture

A delegation from the Roots Agricultural village at Stampriet recently paid a courtesy visit to Agribank to present and showcase their first harvest from the...

SA u-turn on Ivermectin brings...

29th of January 08:16 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] South African medicines regulatory body’s announcement on Wednesday that it will permit limited compassionate and controlled use of Ivermectin to treat Covid-19...

‘Kavango not ecologically sensitive’ -...

29th of January 08:01 | Environment

Windhoek • Frank SteffenIn what appears to be a typical case of the pot calling the kettle black, the local advisor to the oil exploration...

Chill with Windhoek Express

14 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features...

Potential Covid-19 drug under the...

14 hours ago | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] local production of an anti-parasitic drug hailed as a potential game changing therapy for Covid-19 has been abruptly halted in Namibia in...

Michael ‘Maestro’ Beukes stel boek...

1 day - 27 January 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Die skrywer Michael Beukes is in Windhoek gebore en getoë en het nog altyd gehoop om ’n positiewe verskil in mense se lewens te maak.Michael...

Art auction on Saturday

1 day - 27 January 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Definition Art hosts an art auction at The Village Opera House this Saturday, with well-known artists like Nambowa Malua, Hage Nasheotwalwa, Michelle Isaak, Elizebeth Shinana...

Load More