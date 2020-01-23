Starting grade 1 on a sweet note
23 January 2020 | Education
Excited and with huge Zuckertüten (candy-filled cones), the new learners flocked to the school auditorium with their parents, grandparents, siblings and godparents in tow, who were just as excited.
After the primary school head Conni Hecht welcomed the little guests of honour and their families, she told them the story of the “Festival of Colours”; regardless of a person’s individual characteristics, everyone belongs and grows in this society – this festival of colours – without which a rainbow would not be a rainbow.
The devotional service was led by Pastor André Graf and Fanny Schwenk, youth deacon of the German Lutheran Church (DELK), who also spoke about the rainbow and invited the parents and the children to sing along.
This year, the grade 2s – who are now “old hands” at the DHPS – prepared a surprise for their successors: Affectionately explaining the alphabet and singing a welcome song for the newcomers.
Following the tradition, the youngest were then picked up by the oldest DHPS learners and taken by the hand to embark on their new adventure. Holding a 12th grader’s hand definitely eased the first graders’ way to the Kreutzberger building!
The school wishes their grade 1 learners many exciting moments in the classroom, friendly classmates and an inquisitive and interesting academic year.