Starting grade 1 on a sweet note

First day of school for little Ayana - with her grandmother Oda von Marées, her mum Dalinka and father Daniel Alberto. Grade 1C with their class teacher Monika Kollmitz. Lots of giggles on the first day of school at DHPS. Welcome to DHPS! Grade 12 learner Fhulufhelo Ramphaga takes grade 1 learner Florian Rust by the hand to show him around his new school.

There was a special hustle and bustle at the DHPS campus when the grade 1s of 2020 attended school for the first time. This year 75 grade 1 learners started their school career here.

Excited and with huge Zuckertüten (candy-filled cones), the new learners flocked to the school auditorium with their parents, grandparents, siblings and godparents in tow, who were just as excited.

After the primary school head Conni Hecht welcomed the little guests of honour and their families, she told them the story of the “Festival of Colours”; regardless of a person’s individual characteristics, everyone belongs and grows in this society – this festival of colours – without which a rainbow would not be a rainbow.

The devotional service was led by Pastor André Graf and Fanny Schwenk, youth deacon of the German Lutheran Church (DELK), who also spoke about the rainbow and invited the parents and the children to sing along.

This year, the grade 2s – who are now “old hands” at the DHPS – prepared a surprise for their successors: Affectionately explaining the alphabet and singing a welcome song for the newcomers.

Following the tradition, the youngest were then picked up by the oldest DHPS learners and taken by the hand to embark on their new adventure. Holding a 12th grader’s hand definitely eased the first graders’ way to the Kreutzberger building!

The school wishes their grade 1 learners many exciting moments in the classroom, friendly classmates and an inquisitive and interesting academic year.

