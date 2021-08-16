State house assault leads to N$500 000 lawsuit
16 August 2021 | Justice
The safety and security ministry is being sued for N$500 000 by a man who was allegedly physically and verbally attacked at State House by a security officer stationed there.
Eugene Goagoseb’s lawsuit, filed in April this year, claims that a certain ‘Warrant Mushekwa’ (no full name supplied), forced Goagoseb to do push-ups with his bare knuckles on broken pieces of bricks, and whipped him with an electrical cable at the same time.
During the assault, he also abused him verbally, court papers claim.
While Goagoseb’s initially claim was for damages of N$90 000, an amended particulars of claim was filed in mid-July, increasing the amount of damages to N$500 000.
The court papers state that preceding the assault in an office at state house, Mushekwa had spoken in Oshiwambo to Goagoseb, who informed him that he did not understand the language. Mushekwa allegedly replied: “Today is the day that you will learn Oshiwambo”.
The claim also alleges that during the assault, Mushekwa hurled derogatory insults in the Oshiwambo language at Goagoseb.
Goagoseb claims further that the assault at State House took place in view of other security personnel, who refused to intervene and also “hurled verbal insults and comments in the Oshiwambo language”.
The assault left him with physical injuries including whip marks and pain on his body that required medical treatment.
Furthermore, he says the incident, which took place on 31 August 2020, was humiliating and amounted to emotional mistreatment. Goagoseb argues that the incident constituted a violation of his fundamental human and constitutional rights.
Damage
The alleged assault was widely reported last year, and a criminal case was opened against the police officer for assault with grievous bodily harm.
It is unclear what the outcome of an internal investigation launched at the time, and the criminal case opened against the officer, has been to date.
Goagoseb first encountered Mushekwa early that morning, when he was stopped by the police officer for ignoring a stop sign. The court papers claim that Mushekwa unlawfully acted in the capacity of a traffic officer and was not entitled to confiscate the car’s license, after Goagoseb was unable to produce his driver’s licence.
Mushekwa then ordered him to fetch his driver’s license and produce it at state house, where he was working, in order to get his vehicle disc back.
He is asking that the court award him N$150 000 in damages on a personal injury and medical expenses claim, N$175 000 for temporary pain and suffering, plus N$175 000 for the humiliation and impaired human dignity he suffered.
To date, the defendants have not filed any responding papers.
Goagoseb is represented by lawyer Beatrix Bianca Boois of BB Boois Attorneys while government attorney Lindrowski Tibinyane is acting on behalf of the defendants.
The case was sheduled for a case planning conference before High Court judge Hosea Angula on Monday.