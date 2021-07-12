Stay home, stay safe

Access GIPF services electronically

12 July 2021 | Opinion

In line with the very challenging times we are in due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the increase in positive cases and deaths throughout the country, the Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) is appealing to all its members to stay home and make use of our online platforms to access GIPF services, unless in need of an emergency service such as a funeral benefit claim.
GIPF services can be accessed via 061 205 1000 or any of their regional office telephone lines. You can also email us on [email protected] or access services on the member portal on www.gipf.com.na
Members should note that funeral benefit claims are considered an emergency service, thus GIPF requires members to submit funeral claims in person or by courier as the claims need to be accompanied by original certified supporting documents, such as death certificate, cause of death certificate, ID of the deceased member, ID of the claimant, marriage certificate (if married) and a bank confirmation letter. If the deceased was not married (single member), two declarations of oath from two independent family members are required as well as a declaration from the claimant declaring that he or she is claiming on behalf of the family.
According to client service manager Hilkka Mbako, “we are a call away, so please call us for any enquiry pertaining to advise on your pension benefits. Amongst the specific services that you can obtain via email are Income Statements, Benefit Statements, Tax Certificates, Certificates of Existence (COE), and Proof of Studentship.
Operating hours are 08:00 to 16:30, Monday to Friday.
“By staying home, you are not only protecting yourself, but also protecting the lives of our staff members,” Mbako concludes.

