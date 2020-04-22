Stay in, stay entertained!

Big Ben streamed online on Friday

Don’t miss one of Namibia's top live music performers, Big Ben, on Friday. Photo Willem Vrey

On Friday Namibians are in for a treat when The Goethe-Institut Namibia in collaboration with Bank Windhoek, host a Facebook online streaming performance featuring acclaimed Namibian musician Big Ben.

The online concert series aims to entertain the public during the Covidi-19 lockdown and provides Namibian artists from various disciplines the chance to maintain a relationship with their respective audiences.

With more live streams scheduled for Friday 1 May and Friday 8 May, each show includes an interactive question and answer session.

Described as one of Namibia's top live music performers, Big Ben – who released his first album in 2001 – is a musician, composer and producer, whose music is a fusion of Afro-Pop and Beat, merged with local rhythms and melodies.

Looking ahead, the 2019 NAMA Artist of the Year Lize Ehlers and The Lof, perform on Friday, 1 May, followed by the Ell’s and Sean K on Friday, 8 May 2020. The performances will be streamed live on the Goethe-Institut Namibia’s Facebook page.

According to the Goethe Institute’s Michelle Namases, they aim to provide Namibian artists with a platform to grow their fan base as well as offer relief from the current restrictions. “We want artists to continue expressing themselves and to engage with whatever inspires them during this lockdown.”

At Home with Goethe hopes to inspire the public and foster the appreciation of Namibian arts and culture. “The platform will also showcase Namibian artists’ talent internationally as the online streams will reach any household across the globe,” she said.

The Big Ben concert will be streamed at 19:00 on Friday. Don’t miss out!





