Stay put for now GRN tells China students

Namibia abides by WHO guidelines on coronavirus

The Namibian government is in constant communication with international organisations like the World Health Organisation (WHO) to benchmark and coordinate its response with international best practices in response to the coronavirus, says minister of international relations and cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

In a media statement she said that government has established a national contingent committee aimed at responding effectively to any eventuality with respect to the global outbreak. “Government fully understands the concerns of the Namibian students in China, however, Namibia as a member of WHO, is expected to abide by the guidelines of the world organisation,” said explained.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said that at this stage the WHO has not recommended mass evacuations of foreign nationals from China, saying that the government understands the feelings of Namibian students in China as they are in a new situation. “However, the government calls on the students to continue cooperating with the Namibian embassy in China and the relevant Chinese authorities,” the minister said.

There are currently 500 Namibians studying in China of which 27 live in Wuhan, Hubei Province where the outbreak started. Thus far none have contracted the virus. The students earlier appealed to the Namibian government to be evacuated. – Nampa

