stayHEALTHY_staySOBER

Impact of alcohol – Namibia another case study

Windhoek • Romanzo Steenkamp



Namibia braces itself for more socio-economic problems as food prices increase by 26.2%, but alcohol only with 12 %. Shocking! Does it now mean that it is better to consume alcohol than buying food?

Communities are feeling the strain, heavy with poverty, unemployment, homelessness and alcohol abuse. Government should be lobbied to look at the current socio-economic situation and introduce relief measures.

In the absence of the Alcohol Policy not yet implemented in Namibia, urgent community interventions need to be looked at to reduce alcohol abuse and related harm. One such intervention is implementing the ban on alcohol advertising to the point of sale as proposed in the draft Prevention of Substance Abuse Bill of 2021.

With Christmas around the corner, parastatals and non-governmental organisations go into full swing to make sure we experience a low or no death toll on Namibian roads. However, of particular concern is the sale of alcohol at petrol stations. Adverts add to the problem because it invites people to fill up and stock up as Namibians embark on journeys home to friends and family, often resulting in death and injury. The slogan for safety on the road takes a bitter turn as it changes from “Don’t Drink and Drive “to “Don’t Drink and Die”

It is obvious that banning alcohol advertising won't stop people from drinking, but it's also abundantly clear that the social cost of alcohol abuse is much more than society can afford. Banning of alcohol advertising will reduce the idea that consuming alcohol is normal and glamorous. According to the World Health Organisation in 2016, the minority of Namibians drink with 69.7% of people not drinking.

Some of the recommendations in the draft Bill of 2021 include ‘’totally prohibiting the advertising of alcoholic products up to point of sale; permit only notices, which must be limited to describing the price, brand name, type, strength of origin and composition of the product to be displayed inside licensed and registered premises, and notices must be accompanied by a health warning and must not be visible from the outside; prohibit the display of names and logos of alcoholic beverages on delivery vehicles; prohibit the linking of sports sponsorships to alcoholic brand names; and prohibit the promotion of alcoholic beverages through donations and discounts at events.”

The recommendations support a broad public health approach to addressing harmful use of alcohol products rather than simply seeking to change individual behaviour. This could be supplemented with other policy interventions including increases in alcohol excise taxes; addressing alcohol availability, and tighter controls on the hours of sale of alcohol and further reducing permissible blood alcohol concentration levels for drivers on the Namibian road.

The liquor industry differs from the public health community in how it sees alcohol problems and how it should be addressed. The industry frames the problem as drinking being “normal” and that problems only arise because of a minority of individuals misusing its products. In trying to soften the misuse of alcohol the liquor industry continuously promote “Drink Responsible Campaign”.

Behaviour change cannot only be accomplished through education. It requires a social environment that support behaviour change. Banning alcohol advertising together with increased price and reduced availability will contribute to creating a social environment that promotes individuals to drink less.

International calls for countries to upscale efforts to address the harmful use of alcohol, are in full swing. The World Health Organisation is in discussion with members states to adopt an action plan to accelerate implementation of interventions to reduce alcohol related harm by 2030 in support of realising the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). By banning alcohol advertising Namibia will support this global call and work towards a Safer and Healthier Namibia.

