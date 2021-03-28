Steep learning curve for Namibian netball

28 March 2021 | Sports

The Ugandan She-Cranes notched up a second victory over the Namibian Debmarine Desert Jewels in the SPAR Challenge Tri-Nations netball tournament at the Cape Town Convention Centre on Sunday, beating them by 59 goals to 30.
Namibia led 26-17 at halftime.
Namibia started off strongly and at one stage were five goals ahead in the first quarter, before sharing the quarter nine-all. However, the She-Cranes came back strongly after the break, shutting the Debmarine Desert Jewels down. Their shooting circle was superb, and the Namibian defenders struggled to keep the goal tally down. By halftime, Uganda had a 26-17 lead, having outscored Namibia by 17 goals to eight.
Namibia battled in the third quarter, getting only five goals in the net to 17 for Uganda. In the final quarter, Uganda scored 16 and Namibia eight.
Discipline proved a big problem for Namibia, who conceded 71 penalties during the match.
The Ugandan captain, centre Stella Oyella, was named most valued player.
“We realise that discipline is a problem, and we need to do something about it,” said Namibian assistant coach Antoinette Wentworth. “Our players are finding the speed and intensity of playing the seventh-ranked team difficult to adapt to,” she said. “But they are learning from every match they play. Their last competitive match before this tournament was in 2019. It is a privilege to be playing here against two of the top teams.”
Namibia is ranked 23rd in the world.
Wentworth said the Namibian government was strongly behind netball. “It is one of the major sporting codes in Namibia and is played at grassroots level all over the country.”

Similar News

 

Around the world – eight times!

6 hours ago | Sports

Windhoek • [email protected] goal was to cover the circumference of the globe to raise awareness onthe value of water. But instead of covering 40 075km, runners...

Another loss for Desert Jewels

1 day - 28 March 2021 | Sports

The SPAR Proteas continued their unbeaten run in the SPAR Challenge Tri-nations tournament at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Saturday with a convincing...

Uganda steals Desert Jewels’ sparkle

2 days ago - 26 March 2021 | Sports

The Ugandan She-Cranes thumped the Namibian Debmarine Desert Jewels by 49 goals to 28 on the second day of the SPAR Challenge Tri-Nations netball tournament...

Netball: Namibia bows to Proteas in first match

3 days ago - 26 March 2021 | Sports

South Africa’s Proteas got off to a winning start in the SPAR Challenge Tri-nations tournament at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Thursday, with...

Nam joins netball challenge in SA

4 days ago - 25 March 2021 | Sports

Three of Africa’s top netball nations – South Africa, Uganda and Namibia – are fighting it out for top honours in the SPAR Challenge International...

Urgent renovations needed at Sam Nujoma Stadium

5 days ago - 24 March 2021 | Sports

Namibian football will be dealt another blow if the Sam Nujoma Stadium is not brought up to the standards of the Confederation of African Football...

Volleyball tourney honours legend

5 days ago - 24 March 2021 | Sports

The Dome in Swakopmund is an action-packed volleyball venue this weekend when the Namibian Volleyball Federation (NVF) hosts the 2021 Bank Windhoek Doc Open Tournament....

PAY receives mountain bikes

1 week ago - 22 March 2021 | Sports

FNB Namibia recently handed over a donation of five new mountain bikes to the Physically Active Youth (PAY) programme. This sponsorship will afford younger riders...

European stint to prep Miller for Olympics

1 week ago - 18 March 2021 | Sports

Namibia’s mountain bike champion Alex Miller says competing in Europe for his new team will help him prepare well for the upcoming Olympic Games.The young...

CFC starts fistball season a winning note

1 week ago - 17 March 2021 | Sports

Boosted by home turf advantage, Cohen Fistball Club (CFC 1) kicked off its 2021 Bank Windhoek Fistball League season on a high note by defeating...

Latest News

Women plead with mayor for...

2 hours ago | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] group of informal settlement women are begging the municipality and mayor Job Amupanda to install a water point at the new location...

Youth climate activists urge president...

5 hours ago | Environment

To date, nearly 150 000 people have signed a petition by Rainforest Rescue supporting their mission to save the Okavango Delta.Now, Fridays For Future Windhoek...

Old copyright act to be...

6 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

The Business and Intellectual Property Authority (BIPA) is in the process of reviewing Namibia’s Copyright and Neighbouring Rights Protection Act of 1994.This revision affects musicians,...

Around the world – eight...

6 hours ago | Sports

Windhoek • [email protected] goal was to cover the circumference of the globe to raise awareness onthe value of water. But instead of covering 40 075km, runners...

Mayor campaigns for developmental state...

6 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] were lashing back and forth after mayor Job Amupanda referred to the heads ofstate as the “political elite”.Former mayor Fransina Kahungu said...

Miss Namibia: Finalists announced

6 hours ago | Events

Miss Namibia held its preliminary rounds on Saturday, 27 March, in Windhoek where the pageant’s top 16 were revealed. The finalists are Andeline Wieland, Shahida...

Diamond Arrow for Engen Namibia

6 hours ago | Business

Engen Namibia received a Diamond Arrow Award, at the annual Professional Management Review (PMR) awards ceremony which was held in the capital recently. The brand...

The basics of grazing management

7 hours ago | Agriculture

Windhoek • Erastus NgarukaThe grazing value and capacity of the land is a factor of certain attributes which includes the soil condition, grass species composition,...

’n Sjiek en sjarmante Fransman...

9 hours ago | Motors

Kaapstad • Dirk GallowitzPeugeot se indrukwekkende nuwe 2008 is onlangs in Suider-Afrika bekendgestel. Ons het die plaaslike bekendstelling in ’n papsopwinterwaternat Limpopo bygewoon en sommer...

Load More